Hilary Swank announces pregnancy with twins at 48

Hilary Swank, protagonist of the Oscar-winning film “Million Dollar Baby”, announced today that she is pregnant with twins. She is 48 years old and has been married since 2018 to businessman Philip Schneider.

The actress, who is in the second trimester of pregnancy, participated in morning shows across the United States to talk about the news.

“I’m so happy to share this with you now. It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time. I’m going to be a mother. I’m going to be a mother to not just one baby, but two. […] It’s nice to be able to talk about it and share the news,” she said in an interview with “Good Morning America”.

Hilary also participated in the show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and told a fun story about the backstage of the series “Alaska Daily”, in which she plays the lead role.

“My clothes started not to fit, so the other day I had to cut my jeans. Then I put on a jacket that jeopardized the continuity of the series”, she said, saying that wearing the jacket would make her appear in different clothes in the same scene.

“They were like, ‘It hurts continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It can’t’. ‘Yes, it can. I’ll make it work'”, he joked.

On her social networks, Hilary shared a photo in which she shows her pregnant belly.

“Coming soon… A two-part movie!” he wrote.