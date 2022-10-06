Honda Bros 160 2023 is now on sale; know values ​​and details

Honda Bros 2023

Honda is gradually introducing the 2023 lineup for its most famous models. Recently, models like Biz 2023, CG 160 2023 and Elite 2023 have hit stores.

So far, the biggest news came from the PCX scooter, which got a facelift and got a new engine for 2023. But there was still a branded motorcycle. The 2023 line of Bros 160 started to be sold for R$ 17,100, having an increase of R$ 500 in relation to the previous value.

It was the Honda Bros 160, the entry-level adventurer that was a leader in the small-displacement class. Now the Bros 2023 line is already hitting stores and we can confirm that the new PCX will indeed be the big news from Honda., since the adventurer didn’t even change the color options, as happened with the other bikes.

Honda Bros 2023 160 Technical Data

All the cyclistic and mechanical part of the bicycle has been preserved. The air-cooled 162.7cc flexible single-cylinder remains. It is capable of delivering up to 14.7 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 1.6 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm when fueled with ethanol.

With gasoline, respectively, are 14.5 hp and 1.46 kgfm with peak at the same rotations. The transmission remains a 5-speed mechanical with chain final drive.

Another item that stayed, but not in a positive way, was the very small list of equipment. The motorcycle has a digital panel with blackout lighting, electric start and a luggage compartment integrated into the passenger handles with reinforcement for installing the trunk.

Likewise, the bike is still equipped with telescopic suspension at the front with 180 mm of travel and mono-rear suspension, shock absorber with 150 mm of travel.

Brakes are discs on both wheels with combined brakes. In terms of measurements, it has a length of 2,067 mm, a width of 810 mm, a seat height of 836 mm and a wheelbase of 1,356 mm.

It is worth mentioning that Honda Bros is the leader in its segment. On the other hand, it has been vying for the lead with the Yamaha Crosser 150.

