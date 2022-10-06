Honda Bros of the 2023 line hits stores

The 2023 line of the Honda Bros 160 arrives at the stores of the Japanese brand. The entry adventurer doesn’t make any difference, not even in the color combination.
For R$ 17,100, the new line of Honda Bros
presents an increase of R$500 compared to the 2022 model, which was sold for R$16,000.
O engine remains single-cylinder
, with a cylinder capacity of 162.7 cm, which accepts gasoline or ethanol. This engine is capable of delivering 14.7 hp of power and 1.6 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol.
In gasoline, power and torque drop to 14.5 hp and 1.46 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm. O Transmission is still a 5-speed manual
with the final transmission by current.
The list of equipment has remained very short. O dashboard
it is digital with a darkened background, the start is electric, and the luggage compartment integrated with the handles is reinforced for the installation of a trunk.
If the consumer wants a tachometer or on-board computer and feels the need for ABS brakes, he needs to migrate to XRE 190
which starts at R$ 19,100.
THE bros 160
offers three color options: red, black and white, and is still equipped with a telescopic suspension of 180 mm of travel at the front, and monoshock with 150 mm of travel at the rear.
You brakes are discs on both wheels
and they work in a combined and intelligent way. This system applies the front brake when the rear brake is applied, providing greater braking capacity.
THE Honda Bros 160
It measures 2,067 mm long, 810 mm wide, has a seat height of 836 mm and a wheelbase of 1,356 mm, and weighs 122 kg without the fluids.