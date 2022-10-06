Honda Bros of the 2023 line hits stores

Disclosure / Honda Honda Bros 2023 lineup retains the same color scheme as the 2022 model

The 2023 line of the Honda Bros 160 arrives at the stores of the Japanese brand. The entry adventurer doesn’t make any difference, not even in the color combination.

For R$ 17,100, the new line of Honda Bros

presents an increase of R$500 compared to the 2022 model, which was sold for R$16,000.

O engine remains single-cylinder

, with a cylinder capacity of 162.7 cm, which accepts gasoline or ethanol. This engine is capable of delivering 14.7 hp of power and 1.6 kgfm of torque when fueled with ethanol.

In gasoline, power and torque drop to 14.5 hp and 1.46 kgfm of torque at 5,500 rpm. O Transmission is still a 5-speed manual

with the final transmission by current.

The list of equipment has remained very short. O dashboard

it is digital with a darkened background, the start is electric, and the luggage compartment integrated with the handles is reinforced for the installation of a trunk.

The Honda NXR 160 Bros continues to be the most affordable adventurer in the brand's lineup

If the consumer wants a tachometer or on-board computer and feels the need for ABS brakes, he needs to migrate to XRE 190

which starts at R$ 19,100.

THE bros 160

offers three color options: red, black and white, and is still equipped with a telescopic suspension of 180 mm of travel at the front, and monoshock with 150 mm of travel at the rear.

You brakes are discs on both wheels

and they work in a combined and intelligent way. This system applies the front brake when the rear brake is applied, providing greater braking capacity.

THE Honda Bros 160

It measures 2,067 mm long, 810 mm wide, has a seat height of 836 mm and a wheelbase of 1,356 mm, and weighs 122 kg without the fluids.