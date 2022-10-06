Honda Elite 125 scooter has a novelty in the 2023 line and costs R$ 11,740

Yadunandan Singh 20 hours ago Business Comments Off on Honda Elite 125 scooter has a novelty in the 2023 line and costs R$ 11,740 1 Views

The 2023 Honda Elite won a new color option in the catalog. The motorcycle, which is the gateway between the scooters of japanese brand in Brazil, it starts at R$11,740 and is already available at the dealership network. One of the novelties is the metallic silver paint option. In the color palette, the pearly red and metallic gray tones remain.

The engine, however, does not change. The 124.9 cc OHC single-cylinder, air-cooled and with PGM-FI electronic injection system remains. Powered only by gasoline, it has a power of 9.34 hp and maximum torque of 1.05 mkgf at 6,000 rpm. The transmission is automatic CVT and the scooter weighs only 104 kg. The front suspension has a telescopic fork and the wheel measures 12″.

At the rear, the suspension has a monoshock with adjustable spring load. Also, the wheel is 10 inches. Finally, the elite 125 It has a Combined Brake System (CBS) for the brakes, with disc at the front and drum at the rear.

Honda
Honda / Disclosure

As features, the Honda Elite 125 has a storage compartment in the front shield, a bag hook and a flat floor. Under the seat – which is 772 millimeters high from the ground – there is a compartment where you can accommodate the helmet, for example. To open, just unlock it with the ignition key itself. Finally, it has an optical set illuminated with LEDs, in addition to a digital instrument panel with an LCD display.

The Honda scooter has a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. Replacement Pro Honda oil is free in seven servicing.

The Car Journal is on Youtube

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Guitarist Eric Clapton’s Ferrari 360 Modena is for sale

Minimum bid for the online auction is £70,000 Photo: Car and Classic/Disclosure The 360 ​​Modena …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved