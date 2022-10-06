Honda Elite 125 scooter has a novelty in the 2023 line and costs R$ 11,740

The 2023 Honda Elite won a new color option in the catalog. The motorcycle, which is the gateway between the scooters of japanese brand in Brazil, it starts at R$11,740 and is already available at the dealership network. One of the novelties is the metallic silver paint option. In the color palette, the pearly red and metallic gray tones remain.

The engine, however, does not change. The 124.9 cc OHC single-cylinder, air-cooled and with PGM-FI electronic injection system remains. Powered only by gasoline, it has a power of 9.34 hp and maximum torque of 1.05 mkgf at 6,000 rpm. The transmission is automatic CVT and the scooter weighs only 104 kg. The front suspension has a telescopic fork and the wheel measures 12″.

At the rear, the suspension has a monoshock with adjustable spring load. Also, the wheel is 10 inches. Finally, the elite 125 It has a Combined Brake System (CBS) for the brakes, with disc at the front and drum at the rear.

Honda / Disclosure

As features, the Honda Elite 125 has a storage compartment in the front shield, a bag hook and a flat floor. Under the seat – which is 772 millimeters high from the ground – there is a compartment where you can accommodate the helmet, for example. To open, just unlock it with the ignition key itself. Finally, it has an optical set illuminated with LEDs, in addition to a digital instrument panel with an LCD display.

The Honda scooter has a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty. Replacement Pro Honda oil is free in seven servicing.





