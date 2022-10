Hornet, one of Honda’s best sellers in Brazil, is back in the motorcycle market after being discontinued by the Japanese brand in 2014. The look, despite having become more modern, still brings elements inspired by the previous model.

The fairing, for example, keeps the face more robust and sporty. The LED headlight, a novelty of the new Hornet, followed the same line as the bike that left the market eight years ago.

New Honda Hornet 2023. Image: Honda/Disclosure

More details about the Hornet 2023

The new generation of the motorcycle is 2.10 meters long, 1.41 m wheelbase and 1.06 m high. The model arrives equipped with a 92 horsepower two-cylinder engine and 7.6 kgfm of torque.

The numbers confirm that there was a remarkable evolution in power, as the Hornet’s older sister delivered 57 hp and 6 kgfm of torque.

The model has three driving modes: normal, sport and rain. What changes between them is the engine torque and transmission behavior.

Other data such as acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h and maximum speed have not yet been revealed by the manufacturer. With a fuel tank capacity of 15.1 liters, the vehicle’s range is estimated at 340 km.

Another novelty is the presence of a screen that allows the driver to control certain functions of his cell phone by voice command. The feature, according to Honda, works on both Android and iPhone:

Image: Honda/Disclosure

The new Honda Hornet will soon land on the European continent with a starting price of 7.9 thousand euros, that is, around R$ 40.7 thousand in direct conversion.

For now, Honda has not yet confirmed whether the model will be officially relaunched in Brazil.

Main image: Honda/Disclosure

