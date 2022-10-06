Honda Hornet relaunched with 92 hp and design inspired by the old model

Honda relaunched the Hornet, one of its biggest sales successes. Discontinued in 2014, when it was called the CB 600F Hornet, the naked from the Japanese automaker returns to the market completely renewed, starting with the new engine. The Hornet is now called the CB 750 and uses a twin-cylinder, 755 cm³, with 91 hp of maximum power at 9,500 rpm and 7.65 kgfm of torque at 7,250 rpmwhich represents a remarkable evolution in power, since the old model delivered 57 hp and 6 kgfm.





As for the look, despite having become more modern, it still brings some elements inspired by the previous model. The headlights are full LED and the model has automatic cancellation and emergency stop signal (ESS) technology. The new bike is 2.10 meters long, 1.41 m wheelbase and 1.06 m high. The front suspension of the Hornet is from Showa, while the rear can be adjusted in five levels depending on the rider’s height.





The motorcycle has three riding modes: normal, sport and rain. Like other Honda models, each riding mode alters the engine’s torque curve delivery in addition to the automatic transmission’s behavior. already the Vortex Flow Ducts technology, which debuts on Hornet, promises improve air distribution, ensuring faster throttle responses. The wheels are 17 inches and have tires measuring 120/70 (front) and 160/60 (rear).

















economy and market

20 June

















apple

25 Oct





