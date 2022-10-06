Hot head, cold heart? Remember other “pistoladas” by Abel Ferreira at Palmeiras | palm trees

Abel Ferreira collects moments of explosion in command of Verdão, even having policed ​​himself in recent games seeking to minimize complaints, especially against arbitration. Recently, the coach admitted that on the pitch “he doesn’t want to make friends”.

– I think that football, and I start with myself, we have to start setting an example for society. In my building I take pictures with people from Palmeiras, Corinthians, São Paulo and Flamengo people. On the field I don’t want to make friends, but off the field you can be sure I’m a nice guy. I can say that one of my computer backgrounds is from humanist cultures. When I’m playing I want to win, in the game and in the competition I don’t want to know who’s on the other side. I’m not about to make friends, I want to win. Outside, I have no problem with anyone. This is the man Abel – said the coach after the match against Flamengo, for the 23rd round of the Brasileirão.

Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs Inter

Below, ge lists some explosive moments of Abel Ferreira in charge of Verdão. It is worth mentioning that the coach also collects moments of emotion, especially when it comes to family.

Abel Ferreira, made a long outburst after the victory against Guarani, for the Paulista Championship, in March. On the occasion, the coach demanded attitudes of the security agencies, the Public Ministry and the soccer organizers in the country so that acts of violence by fans are fought.

During his speech, which was not provoked by a question, Abel even said that he could leave the country if he didn’t feel safe.

– Today I entered this press conference, (and shortly before) I was told that there had been a brawl in a game, I even think that one person died. How many more do I have to die? – asked the coach. (see full interview below).

Abel vs Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Although he liked the performance of Palmeiras in the goalless draw with Atlético-MG, in a game valid for the ninth round of the Brasileirão, Abel Ferreira arrived at the Allianz Parque press room angry. Or, in his words, p … with referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio.

– I get mad because I got yellow when I only said it was a foul, and he came with all that arrogance. I did not say anything. I have the utmost respect for Hulk and he cursed the line supervisor from top to bottom and he (Wilton) didn’t have the courage to give the yellow card. There will be a page, I know, but I feel persecuted by the Brazilian referees. Specifically by this gentleman, who does the best he knows and can,” he complained.

Abel vs referee (again)

Abel Ferreira could not avoid criticizing the refereeing after Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Ceará, in the 20th round of the Brasileirão. The coach praised the team’s performance, but said he feared that the Brasileirão could not be decided on the field due to errors in the decisions of the judges.

– We have to value more what we have, we can no longer just stay in the seats we have and receive our money without action. I’m sad, because I would like to behave differently on the bench, I’ve been making a huge effort to control myself, but things happen on the pitch that really freak me out, because there’s a lot at stake. There are titles, prestige, money and, above all, our work. In the last conference I said that I would like this championship to be decided within the four lines by two teams, but I start to have some doubts. But we will continue to do what we control – he said at the time.

Abel complains to the board

In the middle of the 2021 season, at a press conference, the Portuguese was asked about the amount of embezzlement in the starting lineup at the moment and stated that he was disappointed with the arrival of more options for the squad.

“I am not counting reinforcements at this time. I have long been without hope of reinforcements. When will the reinforcements we have arrive? In August? August has passed and it will be difficult – she said.

Abel Ferreira complains during the match between Palmeiras x Athletico-PR

Abel Ferreira criticized referee Douglas Marques das Flores and VAR after Palmeiras’ 3-1 defeat against São Paulo, in the first clash of the Campeonato Paulista final.

At the time, the Verdão coach complained about the video referee’s criteria and mocked the non-marking of a penalty on Gustavo Gómez, in the second half.

– The rule says it has to be scandalous, clear, like Gomez’s penalty. And then the VAR was eating popcorn, he didn’t see it and went to eat popcorn. Didn’t even call the referee. Whatever you do, this Paulista is already tainted (stained) – said Abel.

