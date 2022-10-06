How is it possible for a Brazilian 0.05 cent coin to be worth 800 times its value? Understand!

Currently, many Brazilians are looking for alternatives to supplement their income and not suffocate at the end of the month. If you are part of this group, it is worth breaking the piggy bank and checking all the coins. After all, some of them can reach impressive values ​​in auctions and direct sales. A 5 cent coin, for example, can be worth up to 800 times its traditional value.

But after all: why are these coins so valuable? Several elements can explain the rise in the price of these rare coins. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the 5 cent coin that’s worth up to 800 times its value. Check out why it is so expensive, the value it can reach in sales, and how to exchange it for real money. Read with attention!

Rare coins reach impressive values ​​in Brazil

In recent years, the search for rare coins has increased exponentially in Brazil. Countless people began to research “the most valuable coins” ever issued in the country. After all, these coins can be hidden in anyone’s house. Therefore, it is important to analyze each of them before spending or donating them.

Which 5 cent coin can be worth 800 times its normal value?

The 5 cent coin that can be worth up to 800 times its normal value is a very specific model, issued by the Central Bank in 1999. As the BC adopted a reduced print run for this coin, its numismatic value increased impressively. Numismatics, for those who don’t know, is “the study from the historical, artistic and economic point of view of banknotes, coins and medals”. Most of the time, the term is used to identify people who collect rare coins.

Why is the 5 cent coin so precious?

The main reason that explains the appreciation of the 5 cents coin of 1999 is its rarity. This year, the Central Bank issued just 11.2 million units of the currency. Therefore, the units that still exist reach expressive prices. They can be sold for up to R$40 – that is: 800 times their initial value of 5 cents.

How to sell the coin that can be worth 800 times its normal value?

If you’ve found a 5-cent coin from the 1999 print run, the next step is to advertise the rare model. For this, an important tip is to look for a traditional coin auction. Another alternative is to create an ad for the item on income websites such as MercadoLibre and Ebay. In the case of Ebay, Brazilians can also sell the rare currency in dollars.

Be that as it may, the price is set in negotiation. Most of the time, 5 cents coins from 1999 reach values ​​from R$10 to R$40. It is very important to analyze the buyer’s reputation in order to avoid scams. Finally, another alternative is to attend the numismatic houses, establishments that specialize in the purchase and sale of rare coins.