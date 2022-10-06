How to check the payment of Emergency Aid up to BRL 3,000

For the single parent to check if they are entitled to the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid, it is necessary to access the Dataprev website

Estimated reading time: two minutes

Single fathers, unlike single mothers, heads of single-parent families did not receive double payments of Emergency Aid in the period between April and August 2020 because President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) vetoed the double quota for men.

However, the payment to this group was only approved by the National Congress in December 2021, taking into account that five installments were paid in the aforementioned months.

In this way, the Ministry of Citizenship released a portion of R$ 600.00 to R$ 3 thousand for more than 800 thousand people.

How to check the payment of retroactive Emergency Aid?

Thus, for the single parent to check if they are entitled to the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid, it is necessary to access the Dataprev website and perform the following steps:

Inform the full name;

Inform the CPF number;

Inform your mother’s full name, if known;

Inform the date of birth;

Click on “I am human“.

Who is entitled to retroactive Emergency Aid?

In summary, those who meet the following requirements are entitled to Emergency Aid:

Male, head of a single parent family;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

What amount will be paid?

Therefore, up to five installments for 2020 can be paid, ranging between R$ 600.00 and R$ 3 thousand. Being that:

Those who received 5 simple installments of Emergency Aid may receive another R$ 3,000.00;

Those who started receiving in May 2020 are entitled to R$ 2,400.00;

Those who received it from the following months will be entitled to the values ​​below:

June 2020 – BRL 1,800.00;

July 2020 – BRL 1,200.00;

August 2020 – BRL 600.00.

