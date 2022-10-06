How to compete for the millionaire prize given by PicPay?

Estimated reading time: two minutes

PicPay, a Brazilian payment application, is distributing BRL 1 million in prizes for PicPay Card users. According to the company, to participate, simply make purchases with your debit or credit card between the days October 5th and December 26th, 2022.

“I have PicPay Card, I’m awarded” is a campaign that will draw 800 prizes of R$500, eight of R$50,000 and the final prize of R$200,000. Each purchase of R$ 20 entitles you to a lucky number to compete.

How to participate in the campaign?

To participate in the campaign you must register through this link. Purchases can be made online or in physical stores. Anyone who pays bills and transfers via Pix with the card also competes for the prize.

People who already have a PicPay account can request the card through the app for free (the credit function will be analyzed).

The promotion has actions that will give more than ten extra lucky numbers. In purchases made with the card through the app itself, users will receive twice as many numbers for the draw.

How to apply for PicPay Card?

The PicPay Card request can be made through the application, through two options, check:

Through the home tab

Open the PicPay app; Tap PicPay Card; Select the option to order the card; Enter your details and proceed.

in the settings

Open the PicPay app; Tap on your profile picture, located at the top of the platform; Go to the PicPay Card section; Tap on the option to request the card; Enter your details and proceed.

Card approval is done automatically for people who, when opening the app, are able to see the option to apply for the card directly on the main screen. Receipt of the physical card takes 15 to 20 business days.

Image: Sidney dand Almeida / Shutterstock.com