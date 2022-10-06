How to make a transfer from Caixa Tem to your Nubank account

Users of the Caixa Tem app who have a Nubank digital bank account can transfer the amounts received in the Caixa app to the “roxinho” app quickly and easily, in this way, it is possible to take advantage of all the advantages that Nubank offers.

Through Caixa Tem, many Brazilians receive monthly Auxílio Brasil amounts, in addition, the application is also used by Caixa to make benefit payments to workers, such as FGTS or Salary Allowance, so check below how to transfer the amounts for Nubank:

Access the Caixa Tem;

Click on “Transfer money”;

Then choose between entering account information or using the data saved in the application;

If it is not saved, click on “Other banks” and type “Nu” or “260” in the search bar and choose the option “Nubank”.

Once this is done, enter the branch and account number, account type and CPF;

Finally, enter the name of the person who will receive the money, enter the desired amount and confirm the information.

Transferring the values ​​from the Caixa Tem application to the Nubankusers can take advantage of benefits such as Caixas do Nubank, which allows the company’s customers to save monthly amounts with defined goals to fulfill dreams or an emergency reserve, in addition, money yields more than savings.

Transfer money from Caixa Tem to Nubank

Another option for Caixa Tem users to make a transfer is via Nubank’s deposit slip, however, it will be necessary to wait up to three business days, check out how the transfer works:

Access the Nubank application;

Click on the “Deposit” option and then on “Receive within 3 days, free of charge”;

Once the boleto is generated, open the Caixa Tem app and select the option “Pay your bills”;

Once this is done, paste, type or scan the barcode;

Then confirm the data and enter the payment amount;

Finally, enter the password.

In addition, it is also possible to carry out the transfer via pixwhich is an instant payment method created by the Central Bank to facilitate financial transactions and through it, it is possible to make transfers in a totally safe, fast and free way, simply copying the Pix key in the Nubank application and pasting it in the Pix area from Caixa Tem, and in just a few seconds, the operation is completed.