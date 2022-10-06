Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Those who receive monthly rents with a value lower than R$ 1,903.98 – from individuals – can be exempt from the Income Tax (IR). If the tax on the rent received calculated in the Carnê-Leão pass of R$ 1,903.98 and the payer is a legal entity, it is necessary to fill in the amounts in the annual income tax return.

The exemption is only for those who receive up to R$ 1,903.98 in rents every month, only from individuals. However, if there is another source of income, such as salary or pro-labore, the income from rents is calculated with the others and may be taxed.

When a person receives rents with values ​​greater than BRL 1,903.98 per month, it is necessary to calculate the tax for each month using the Carnê-Leão system for rent.

The Carnê-Leão is the income tax paid monthly, on a mandatory basis, by individuals who receive income from another individual or from abroad.

How to pay the rent received on the income tax return

As mentioned, if the income from rent exceeds the amount of R$ 1,903.98 per month, the IR must be paid. The calculation along with the completion must be done by Carnê-Leão, as it stores the data for your next annual declaration. When you file, you will not pay rent tax again.

When filling in monthly, the system will calculate and issue, automaticallya Federal Revenue Collection Document (DARF) for you to pay the required tax.

The DARF payment can be made at any bank branch or internet banking that you prefer, however, it must be within the due date. If the payment is late, the data will have to be filled in again so that the system recalculates the tax and issues a new document with a new date, containing the interest.

DARF must always be paid until the last business day of the month following the month in which the rent is received. If the rent is paid by a legal entity, you must only fill in the annual statement, informing the monthly amounts, with the name and CNPJ of the lessee.

If the property is rented through a real estate agency, expenses such as brokerage can be declared as deductible expenses at the time of declaring the IR.

How to calculate income tax on rent received

The calculation is done automatically by the Carnê-Leão system, see below, the progressive table of the Income Tax.

