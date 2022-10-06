How was the market today?

The physical market for live cattle had a day of accommodated prices this Wednesday (5th).



According to the analyst Harvests & Market, slaughterhouses still enjoy a comfortable position on their slaughter scales. in the Center-North the frame is more comfortablewith some purchase attempts below the

average reference, mainly in Mato Grosso.

The average profitability of feedlots is worrying at the moment in an environment still characterized by high costs, especially with regard to animal nutrition. The demand related to the last two months is an important factor to justify the recovery of arroba prices”, says Iglesias.

Thus, in São Paulo (SP), the reference for the arroba do boi was BRL 292. In Dourados (MS), the price remained at BRL 267.

At the same time, in Cuiabá (MT), the arroba de boi gordo ended the day quoted at BRL 258. Simultaneously, in Uberaba (MG), quotations were at BRL 287.

In Goiânia (GO), the arroba continued to be quoted in BRL 260 .

Boi: wholesale market

Livestock wholesale market showed stable prices along the day.

The business environment again suggests any short-term price hikesin line with the entry of wages into the economy, motivating replacement between wholesale and retail.

“The heated demand during the last two months is another element to be considered as a potential motivator for higher meat prices.”

So, the forequarter of the ox and had a quotation of BRL 15.60. The needle tip was priced at BRL 15.55.

Finally, the rear quarter was priced at BRL 20.85 per kilo.