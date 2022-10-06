How was the third roça of the edition set up?

The third swidden of “A Fazenda 2022” (RecordTV) is formed. On Thursday night, one more pedestrian will leave Itapecerica da Serra: Deborah Albuquerque, Rosiane Pinheiro or Tiago Ramos? In the poll you vote on who should continue in the game.

Alex Gallete was the lucky one of the night, in addition to getting rid of the countryside, the influencer won the most coveted hat. See how the trio got to the hot seat.

power of the flame

Iran Malfitano received two powers to play the game — as he won the trial by fire. The former heartthrob of “Malhação” (TV Globo) kept one, and handed the other to André Marinho.

The singer, in turn, had to save a pawn from the stall and exchange it for a pawn from the headquarters. He traded Bárbara Borges for Deborah Albuquerque. With that, Deborah did not receive any votes from the house, as well as the other peons.

farmer’s indication

Vini Buttel nominated Alex Gallete for the first bench in the country: “He tries to sabotage me sometimes, he tries to undermine the friendships here, invert my lines, my reasons, like on the first day. My vote goes to Alex”, said the model.

When nominated, Alex countered: “He was prejudiced with very delicate subjects. He was xenophobic with Shay, he was sexist talking about a woman’s clothes and homophobic using a pejorative word gazelle with a person who entered this reality show assuming his sexual orientation “.

who voted for whom

Strawberry Shortcake voted for Shay;

Kerline Cardoso voted for Tiago Ramos;

Tiago Ramos voted for Shay;

Pele Milflows voted for Tiago Ramos;

Pétala Barreiros voted for Shay;

Shay voted for Tiago Ramos;

Deolane Bezerra voted for Shay;

Ruivinha de Marte voted for Tiago Ramos;

André Marinho voted for Shay;

Tati Zaqui voted for Tiago Ramos;

Lucas Santos voted for Shay;

Bárbara Borges voted for Tiago Ramos;

Rosiane Pinheiro voted for Shay;

Thomaz Costa voted for Shay;

Deborah Albuquerque voted for Tiago Ramos;

Bia Miranda voted for Shay;

Alex Gallete voted for Tiago Ramos;

Iran Malfitano, with the power of the flame, gave up R$ 5 thousand and voted twice for Tiago Ramos.

Bay and one remains

With Iran’s vote doubled, Tiago surpassed the number of votes received by Shay, becoming the most voted in the house and pulling Deborah Albuquerque into the hot seat. For the second week, Rosiane Pinheiro was left in the remaining one and occupied the last bench in the countryside. The dancer vetoed Deborah from taking the farmer’s test.

