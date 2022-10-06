How will the Simples Nacional NFS-e issuance system work?

From a change, the issuance of the Electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e) will be done through the Simples Nacional portal.

In partnership with Sebrae and municipal entities, the government is creating a new computerized system that will be available through the Simples Nacional Portal. In short, it is an electronic tax document project that will serve to facilitate the day to day of those who depend on the service.

According to a change published in July 2022, by the Simples Nacional Management Committee (CGSN), the issuance of the Electronic Service Invoice (NFS-e) will be made through the Simples Nacional portal. The document will now have a national standard which is thanks to the computerized system. Below, understand how Simples Nacional’s new NFS-e issuance system will work? Find out below.

How does Simples Nacional’s new NFS-e issuance system work?

In short, the NFS-e for the MEI will be optional until January 1, 2023. After that, it will be mandatory. It can be done through the NFS-e web issuer, through the mobile app. As well as through the Application Programming Interface (API) type communication service.

The system in question should improve the routine of those who are MEI. Prior to it, the issuance of invoices for the services provided was carried out on the portals of each municipality. Therefore, they all had the autonomy to choose the form of the document within their system. Some ask for digital certification, for example, others do not.

The system should facilitate standardization. In addition to improving the routine of entrepreneurs, the new process will also have advantages for tax administrations. The use of NFS-e enables a better quality of information, with lower costs and greater efficiency.

From this, the generation of the invoice will depend on the data entered. All of them must be analyzed, processed, validated, and if they are ok, the document will be generated. Finally, it is important to mention that the responsibility for complying with the accessory obligation of issuing the NFS-e, as well as providing the information, is the responsibility of the taxpayer.

Image: Shutterstock.com/rafapress