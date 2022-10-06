Hypnotherapist sexually abuses woman under hypnosis

A hypnotherapist was arrested in England after sexually abusing a patient, who was under the influence of hypnosis. Ian Roper, 58, was sentenced to 2 years and 5 months, a BBC report said.

According to the Bradford court hearing report, Roper allegedly convinced the woman to strip during a therapy session, on the grounds that she was in a lounge chair on a hot day. The case took place in 2018.

Roper admitted that he had sex without consent with the victim, stressing that he would be and they were in a “safe” location.

When the woman awoke, the hypnotherapist tried to “put her under hypnosis again” so she wouldn’t know the violence she had suffered. However, the attempt failed and she managed to push the attacker away.

“He said he used his voice so that the victim would be under his command,” prosecutor David McGonigal told the court.

The Briton pleaded guilty, even though he previously denied the charges. In the Investigations, police also found child pornography material on Ian’s laptop, who admitted to keeping the images.

David Gordon, the judge in charge of the case, said in his ruling that the defendant was motivated “by selfish and sexual desires.” Thus, Ian will have the sex offender registration until 2032.