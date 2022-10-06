I did not receive the INCOME TAX refund; What can I do?

The Federal Revenue has already finalized, in the last month, the payments related to the fifth and last batch of the Income Tax refund. More specifically, the batch ended on the 30th, considering the month of September. It happens, therefore, that several Brazilians have not received the amounts corresponding to the refund, and so far, they do not know what can be done.

Among the situations that can cause non-receipt, are the change of the deposit destination account, or the act of the individual to have fallen into the so-called “fine mesh”, from the Federal Revenue Service. Therefore, it is possible to consult the personal situation of the citizen, to find out which of the options the individual is in. Therefore, it is necessary to understand how this can be done, as well as how to “rescue” the money.

I did not receive the Income Tax refund, what should I do?

First of all, it is necessary to understand how the refund works, in order to find out what is the situation resulting from the non-receipt. Well, Income Tax is nothing more than a tax rate. Therefore, all those who received the amount equal to or greater than BRL 28,559.70, considering the last year, need to make the declaration.

Therefore, after proof of payments, those who paid the excess amounts to the IRS are entitled to a refund. In this year 2022, in all, there were 5 batches of payments, with the last one ending on September 30th. It happens, however, that several people did not receive the amounts, considering the end of payments. As mentioned, there are two situations that can cause this.

The first is related to the destination of the money. That is, the refund amount is usually directed to the account registered with the Revenue. However, in certain situations, it may happen that it becomes available in another bank. In addition, the second situation is recurrent in the fine-mesh situation, which considers the individual incapable of receiving the amount, due to some debt with the RF.

How to check my status

In advance, considering the two possibilities that caused the non-receipt, there are also two forms of consultation. The first of these, as mentioned earlier, is linked to the destination of the money. Therefore, when this happens, the amounts are usually directed to Banco do Brasil. Thus, the individual needs to request the amount by contacting BB’s Relationship Center. This can be done through the numbers: 4004-0001 (capitals); 0800-729-0001 (other locations); 0800-729-0088 (special contact for the hearing impaired). The money will be available for withdrawal for a period of 1 year.

Consequently, if the money is not available at Banco do Brasil, it means that the citizen may have fallen into the fine mesh. Among the situations that cause this situation, there is the omission of income, deductions from the calculation base, incompatibility of IR values, or some debt to the IRS. So, to know if this is your situation, it is necessary to carry out a consultation, to check what happened.

This consultation must be made through the official website of the Federal Revenue (www.gov.br/receitafederal). Upon entering the site, it is necessary to perform Login, using CPF and date of birth. Then, simply access the tab called “My Income Tax” and click on the IR consultation option. Finally, to receive the refund, the citizen will need to regularize their situation before the Federal Revenue.

