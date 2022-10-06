“I love our family”; Virgínia Fonseca appears on the web and declares herself to Zé Felipe while the singer is on a tour outside the country

Virgínia Fonseca appeared on her social networks, this Wednesday (05), to talk about the longing and distance from her husband Zé Felipe. The blonde is married and has two daughters, Maria Alice, only 1 year old, and Maria Flor, who has not yet been born, but her mother is almost giving birth to Zé’s second daughter.

On her official Instagram profile, where she has an incredible 39 million followers, Leonardo’s daughter-in-law is considered a phenomenon of deceiving on the internet with her publications. This time the tribute was to her beloved, who is currently on a tour of the United States.

9 months pregnant, she appeared in two clicks, where she poses next to her husband with her eldest daughter. In her caption, Virginia said that it is difficult to deal with homesickness and even used the moment to declare herself. Virginia, who recently appeared on the web, sharing the family’s newest acquisition: a super luxurious car with a stratospheric value.

“4 days without you seemed like an eternity Josephino”. (She spoke in reference to her husband). And she added: “I love you, I love our life, I love our family more than anything. (and I was shocked when I saw those white hairs on your head”. Fans, of course, filled the influencer’s profile with praise: “What a wonderful, beautiful family”said one, “Too beautiful”, said another follower.