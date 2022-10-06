Ibaneis promises 18% readjustment to GDF servers in new term

posted on 10/05/2022 13:29 / updated 10/05/2022 13:50



(credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), — re-elected in the first round in the 2022 election — promised to raise the salary of 18% for public servants in the capital during the next four years of his term. The statement was made this Wednesday morning (5/10) in an interview with Bom Dia DF, a TV Globo newspaper.





During the first three years of Ibaneis’ second term, the readjustment must always take place in August. In 2026, the increase will be deposited from June, before the election period that prevents politicians from approving decrees. For the security forces, the governor explained that the 18% of the constitutional fund would come at once for the category.

The local chief executive stated that he has money available to launch a new payment for workers. “We are going to have an advance from the constitutional fund, which will give us a break, and we have to value our public service. Some that had punctual readjustments, but we need to give a general readjustment”, he declared.

“I will negotiate this with President Bolsonaro to see if we can make the proposal forward and approval this year in the National Congress, so that it can take effect in early 2023”, promised Ibaneis.

Shared management with Goiás for transport in the surroundings

Asked about how public transport will be managed in the DF with the surroundings, the head of the local Executive highlighted that he met with the governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União) – also re-elected in the first round – to discuss the issue. Together with the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT), Ibaneis intends to create an autarchy responsible for the service in the surroundings of the federal capital.

“The surroundings, for us, are a very big concern because every day these buses come (to the DF), they are of poor quality, in which, most of the time, they break during transport and leave these passengers in hand. So , we need this shared management”, argued Ibaneis.

Despite the proposal, the governor of the DF did not set a deadline for the approval of the partnership with Goiás.

