Ibovespa closes higher, pulled by Petrobras after OPEC production cut | Economy

The index rose 0.83% to 117,198 points. See more quotes.

In preliminary data, Petrobras recorded a rise above 3%.

The day before, the index rose 0.08% to 116,230 points. With today’s result, it accumulates a high of 6.51% in the month and 11.81% in the year.

The start of the week was marked by risk appetite around the world, after US employment and manufacturing data suggested that the US economy was losing steam. This raised hopes that the Federal Reserve (US BC) could moderate its pace of monetary tightening in order to save growth, an expectation that was fueled the day before by the decision of the Australian central bank to raise its interest rate by a smaller dose than than expected.

“The impression of an alleged increase in US interest rates created until yesterday the false sensation that the path to greater appetite for higher risk premiums was open, which is not in line with the reality of economic indicators,” he said in a note to Reuters. Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset.

“The problem is that, as in Europe, inflation in the US is still present, especially in the cores and with no clear signs of easing, so there is little the Fed can do except to persist with the normalization of rates.”

Adding to the outlook for the resilience of the labor market and hence inflation, data from Wednesday showed that more jobs were created than expected in the US private sector last month.

Higher borrowing costs in the US are seen as a boost to the dollar both as they make returns from the US fixed income market more attractive and as they raise fears of recession as they tend to constrain corporate and household spending. The dollar is considered a safe bet in times of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

On the local scene, the campaigns of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continue to move in search of support after a much tighter-than-expected first round of elections.

Although at first the results of the 1st round had a positive repercussion among investors, analysts warn that the currency may begin to become more sensitive to electoral news in view of the prospect of a fierce dispute in the 2nd round.

IBGE data show that Brazilian industrial production fell by 0.6% from July to August. In comparison with August 2021, there was growth of 2.8%. In the year, the industry accumulates a fall of 1.3% and, in 12 months, of 2.7%.