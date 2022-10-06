Ibovespa rises 0.83%, on the other hand, with the help of commodities; dollar advances 0.31%

The Ibovespa closed up 0.83% this Wednesday (5), at 117,197 points. The main index of the Brazilian stock exchange, with the help of commodities, detached itself from the movement seen abroad.

In New York, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell, respectively, 0.14%, 0.20% and 0.25% – this, however, after two consecutive days of strong increases.

“It’s a pause for the market to reflect on how durable the rally of the past two days can really be,” Yung-Yu Ma, chief investment strategist at BMO Wealth Management, told CNBC.

According to him, if at the same time investors were optimistic about the publication of the JOLTs for August, an index that measures the number of vacancies, which came in weaker than expected, there are still doubts about the time during which the Federal Reserve will have to make interest rates higher.

Fabio Louzada, an analyst and founder of the school Eu me banco, also points out that today the president of the San Francisco Fed, Mary Daly, claimed to see higher interest rates until inflation is controlled – which also put pressure on risky assets.

In the United States, the treasuries yields ten-years rose 13 basis points to 3.747%, and two-years rose 4.9 basis points to 4.146%.

In addition to the factors already mentioned, the decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut the cartel’s oil production by two million barrels a day from November helped to push the yield curve. The price of fuel is a strong trigger for rising inflation around the world.

“The Brazilian market closed with a high concentrated in a few stocks, mainly those of Petrobras, due to the production cut announced by OPEC”, explains Felipe Moura, partner and manager of Finacap Investimentos. “We maintained our level while the American stock market closed with a slight drop”.

Petrobras’ preferred and common shares (PETR4;PETR3) rose 3.76% and 3.54%, respectively. The common shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) gained 3.49% and those of PetroRio (PRIO3), 3.20%.

The performance of commodities, however, was not enough to sustain the value of the real. The dollar rose 0.31% against the Brazilian currency, to R$5.183 in purchases and R$5.184 in sales – less, however, than the 1.01% rise in the DXY, an index that measures the strength of the dollar against the currencies of developed countries, which was at 111.08 points,

Finally, the Brazilian yield curve had a mostly upward trend, pressured by the treasuries and by commodities. The DI for 2023 was stable at 13,672 points. The one for 2024 gained two basis points, at 12.74%, and the one for 2025, 3.5 points, at 11.50%. The DI rate for 2027 was 11.30%, gaining five points, and for 2029, it was 11.45%, with another seven points. The DI for 2031 gained six points, at 11.53%.

Related