Ibuprofen and codeine: Prolonged use can lead to death, agency says – 10/05/2022

The EMA (European Medicines Agency) Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee warns of the risks posed by prolonged use and in higher than recommended doses of drugs used to potentiate pain relief that combine codeine (opioid – a drug with analgesic and sedative effects potent) and ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory). According to a statement issued by the agency on Friday, 30, gastrointestinal and kidney damage can be serious, which could lead to the death of the patient.

So at its last monthly meeting, the committee decided to amend the prospectus for drugs that combine codeine and ibuprofen to include a warning of “serious harm, including death, especially when taken for prolonged periods at doses greater than recommended,” he said.

“The committee reviewed several cases of renal toxicity, gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders that were reported in association with cases of codeine abuse and dependence with ibuprofen combinations, some of which were fatal,” it added.

Medications that combine an opioid (codeine) and an anti-inflammatory (ibuprofen) are used to treat pain, but the committee notes that their repeated use can lead to addiction and abuse due to the codeine component. Medications with both substances are usually indicated for these types of treatments.

When taken at higher than recommended doses or for longer, codeine with ibuprofen can damage the kidneys, preventing them from passing acids from the blood into the urine (renal tubular acidosis). In addition, malfunctioning kidneys can also cause very low levels of potassium in the blood (hypokalemia), which in turn can cause symptoms such as muscle weakness and dizziness.

Therefore, the committee recommended that these two new adverse effects be added to the package insert of drugs sold in European Union countries. “Patients should be advised to consult their physician if they wish to use codeine with ibuprofen for longer than recommended and/or in higher than recommended doses,” the organization warned.

The committee also stated that there are drugs containing codeine with ibuprofen that are sold without a prescription in European countries. In this case, the obligation would be a measure to mitigate the risk of using the combination.

The recommendations, together with the main messages for communication on side effects, were sent to the competent national authorities of the countries of the European Union, who must decide on the need for additional communication at the national level. In Brazil, ibuprofen can be sold without a prescription, while codeine needs a prescription to be purchased.

What is ibuprofen and what is it used for?

Ibuprofen is a drug from the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory class and is commonly used to reduce symptoms of inflammation, such as pain (mostly), as well as redness and swelling. “Because of this anti-inflammatory action, it is usually used to reduce mild to moderate pain, in general”, says Pedro Melo Barbosa, neurologist at Saúde Digital at Grupo Fleury.

It is usually indicated for the treatment of headaches, muscle aches, toothaches, migraines or menstrual cramps. Also after surgery.

And codeine? What is it and when is it used?

Codeine is an opioid analgesic, meaning it is a drug in the same class as opium. It acts more on the perception of pain in the body, does not reduce inflammation. It is often used to treat moderate pain when not due to acute inflammation. It is a prodrug of morphine.

(With international agencies)