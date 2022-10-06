if you do this, the bank promises to release R$200 in limit immediately

Nubank is one of the main banks in the country, with more than 65 million customers. Your card and app offer a variety of services to customers.

The purple card, Nubank’s credit and debit card with the Mastercard brand, is one of the most famous cards in the country, offering several functions to digital bank customers. One of these features is the option of payment by proximity, using Near Field Communication (NFC) technology. The card allows the user to make purchases of up to R$ 200 in the contactless function, eliminating the need for a password.

Purchase by contact with the Nubank card

The proximity payment feature has become popular and is now available on most Brazilian bank cards. With it, it is possible to make a payment at the card machine just by approaching the card, eliminating the use of the four-digit password. For security reasons, the Nubank card allows purchases of up to BRL 200 with the function.

Those who choose not to use the function can deactivate it directly through the Nubank application, available on the Play Store for Android devices and on the App Store for IOS devices:

Open the Nubank app;

Click on the profile icon in the upper left corner;

Open the option “Configure Card”;

Click on “Purchase by approach – (contactless)”;

Enable or disable the function.

Other news from Nubank

The bank has launched several services in recent months, such as Caixinhas, where customers can save money for a specific objective, creating a goal for this, and Pix in installments. Nubank also plans news for 2022, such as the payroll loan from the INSS.

Between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023, Mexicans and Colombians will be able to open current accounts at the institution. Other products such as new insurance and investment options should also arrive on the bank’s application soon, such as the Nu Reserva fund, a collective investment fund where it is possible to invest in values ​​from R$1.