IGP-DI drops 1.22% in September, says FGV; year inflation is 5.54%

The General Price Index – Internal Availability (IGP-DI), measured by the Getúlio Vargas Foundation (FGV), registered deflation of 1.22% in September this year. In the previous month, the indicator had fallen by 0.55%.

With the result of August this year, the IGP-DI accumulates inflation rates of 5.54% in the year and 7.94% in 12 months.

The August to September rate decline was mainly driven by wholesale prices. The Broad Producer Price Index (IPA) deflated by 1.68% in September, compared to a deflation of 0.63% in August.

According to André Braz, coordinator of FGV’s price indices, the IPA anticipates a greater contraction of inflationary pressures. “The diffusion index – which measures the percentage of products and services with an increase in their prices – has been showing a significant decline. In September 2021, 69% of the items that make up the IPA were rising in price, in September 2022, the percentage dropped to 30%”, he compared.

In the CPI, the number of items with price increases also dropped, from 65% in September 2021 to 58% in September 2022.

In the analysis by stages of processing, the rate of the Final Goods group changed from -0.90% in August to -0.41% in September. The main responsible for this advance were in natura foods, whose rate went from -0.15% to 4.99%. The Finished Goods index, which excludes fresh food and fuel for consumption, dropped 0.04% in September, compared to a drop of 0.24% in August.

CPI

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.02% in September, after falling 0.57% in August. Four of the eight expense classes in the index showed an increase in their rates: Education, Reading and Recreation (0.46% to 4.36%), Transport (-3.56% to -2.63%), Housing (-0 .09% to 0.40%) and Communication (-1.03% to -0.52%). In these expense categories, the biggest weights came from airfare (from +2.07% to +23.75%), gasoline (with a decrease in deflation from -11.62% to -8.68%), electricity tariff residential tariff (which dropped from -2.33% to -0.07%) and mobile phone tariff (from -2.26% to +0.13%).

On the other hand, there was a decrease in the Food groups (0.07% to -0.29%), Miscellaneous Expenses (0.36% to 0.04%), Health and Personal Care (0.77% to 0.59%) and Clothing (0.53% to 0.38%). In these expense classes, the declines were driven by dairy products (which went from a high of 2.64% to a fall of -4.86%), cigarettes (from 2.45% to 0.28%), hygiene and care items personal (from 1.65% to 0.49%) and clothing (from 0.69% to 0.24%).

The rate of the Intermediate Goods group also increased its deflation in the month and changed from -0.92% in August to -2.46% in September. The main responsible for the decline was the subgroup materials and components for manufacturing, whose rate changed from -0.24% to -1.72%. The Intermediate Goods (ex) index, which excludes fuels and lubricants for production, dropped 1.28% in September, down from 0.29% in the previous month.

IPC Core

The CPI core registered a rate of +0.18% in September, compared to +0.29% in the previous month. The diffusion index, which measures the proportion of items with a positive rate of change, was 58.71%, 0.32 percentage points above the one registered in August, when the index was 58.39%.

