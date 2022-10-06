Image of Michelle Bolsonaro at Zambelli’s Mason wedding goes viral

posted on 10/05/2022 20:30



A day after video and photos of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in a place with Freemasonry symbols went viral on social media, internet users rescued a video of the wedding of federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), held in a Masonic temple, in which the First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro appears.





Twitter users used the image to question the presence of Michelle Bolsonaro at the wedding, as she is evangelical and has been working with the evangelical front, with the organization of cults, to attract votes for her husband, Jair Bolsonaro.





“Evangelical in Masonic Temple? But wasn’t it forbidden?” asked a Twitter user. “If evangelicals demonize Freemasonry, what about the first lady of Brazil at a wedding and then at the party celebrated in a Masonic Lodge?”, asked another, identified as Leone.

Michelle Bolsonaro criticized Lula’s presence in a Terreiro and called it an evil religion. Today there is a video of Bolsonaro in Freemasonry and he is strengthened with the vote of evangelicals.

The passing of cloth only demonstrates the religious racism regarding African religions! — Jose (@josecezinha) October 4, 2022





The video of the Masonic ceremony was recorded two years ago, in 2020, when Zambelli married Colonel Aginaldo de Oliveira and gathered in the temple, in addition to the first lady, important names in the government at the time, such as the former special secretary for Culture. , Regina Duarte. Former Minister of Justice, Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), and Education Minister, Abraham Weintraub (PMB), were witnesses of the wedding.

In the images, it is possible to see deputy Zambelli dressed as a bride next to her husband, facing the pedestal on which Moro, Weintraub, their respective wives and the leader who performs the ceremony are. Michelle appears on the left side of the video, right in the background.

Moro ironizes Freemasonry customs

In his wedding speech, the former minister and now elected senator for Paraná, Sérgio Moro, played with one of the customs of Freemasonry. “Being a Mason wedding, I didn’t know if I could talk because it’s all secret. election round.

Other names linked to Bolsonarism also participated in the ceremony, such as the most voted federal deputy in the Federal District in these elections, Bia Kicis (PL-DF), Deputy Major Vitor Hugo (PL-GO) and Deputy Colonel Armando (PL-SC) .

After the repercussion of the video of her wedding, Carla Zambelli spoke through Twitter and said that the “left is desperate”. “Do you really think hitting the President or Michelle is going to take the Conservatives out of the vote?” she teased.

The left is really desperate. Do you really think that hitting the President or Michelle is going to take away the Conservatives’ vote? Respect for all thoughts, religions, beliefs: this is how Bolsonaro thinks and acts, just like his wife. Cry more than it’s little! — Carla Zambelli B22 T10 (@Zambelli2210) October 5, 2022

Jair Bolsonaro does not appear in this video, but other images circulated on social media on Tuesday (4/10) and show the president and reelection candidate speaking in a Masonic lodge. The recording, which is old, shows Bolsonaro standing, talking to members of the temple, with images of Freemasonry in the background.





Freemasonry is condemned by the Catholic Church

Freemasonry is a fraternal organization that dates back to the ancient fraternities of stonemasons of the Middle Ages. The initiative, treated by many as a sect, has as its main characteristic the protection of its adherents, one another.

The religious institution, as it is presented, does not allow anyone to enter, to be part of Freemasonry it is necessary that some member authorizes the entry of new members. Generally, the supporters are influential people with good financial conditions.

They recognize the existence of a Great Architect of the Universe, to whom they must help in the improvement of his works. The initiative is condemned by the Catholic Church, the religion to which Jair Bolsonaro claims to belong, and treated by some evangelicals, a group integrated by Michelle, as an association with Satanism.

D. João Evangelista Martins Terra, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Brasília who died in March of this year, wrote a book in which he addresses the way the Catholic Church views Freemasonry. In the work, entitled “Freemasonry and the Catholic Church”, the auxiliary bishop quotes the Code of Canon Law, in which he says that “those who give their own name to the Masonic sect or to other associations of the same kind, who plot against the Church or against legitimate civil powers, incur ipso facto excommunication simpliciter reservata to the Apostolic See”.

Furthermore, the Code also prohibits “books which, dealing with Masonic sects or other similar associations, purport to prove that, far from being pernicious, they are useful to the Church and civil society”. Thus, the Catholic Church establishes that “everyone who is initiated into Freemasonry, incurs, for this very fact, the penalty of excommunication”.