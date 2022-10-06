Impressions: VW Polo 2023 is more agile, although less powerful

We haven’t seen this happen for many years, but the Volkswagen Polo 2023 is cheaper. This news, in and of itself, is positive. But the first contact with the updated compact hatch was full of “however”.

To get to the prices, which range from R$ 82,990 to R$ 109,990, the Polo lost content and even mechanics, the same since the launch of this generation, five years ago, which was replaced by an inferior one.

It is worth remembering that the Polo 2022 had prices between R$78,855 and R$116,990. Now the Polo 2023 has been repositioned to a price range closer to where its main competitors are, the Chevrolet Onix (R$79,739 to R$104,230) and Hyundai HB20 (R$76,690 to R$114,390).

Inheritance of Up!

The Polo now uses an updated version of the Up!’s old 170 TSI engine. If before it had 105 hp, now it reaches 116 hp, but maintains the same 16.8 kgfm as before. Therefore, in the exchange of the 200 TSI engine, the 1.0 turbo with direct injection of 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm, for the 170 TSI there was a reduction of 12 hp and 3.6 kgfm.

Only the Polo 1.0 MPI 2023 kept the same engine and transmission set, the three-cylinder 1.0 with 84 hp and 10.3 kgfm with a five-speed manual gearbox. And it was precisely the only version that was more expensive: it went from R$78,855 to R$82,990.

We had the opportunity to drive the hatch with the new engine and tell if it got worse compared to the previous model.

New engine and gearbox with good match

I’ll start by talking about the new version, the TSI, equipped with the new turbo engine and a five-speed manual gearbox – the same that equips the entry-level MPI.

The well-known transmission has precise and short couplings and makes a good combination with the UP’s recalibrated turbo engine! IST For those who like manual versions, fun is guaranteed on the winding road of the test-drive route.

Continues after advertising

It is possible to feel the Polo more agile and lighter – and according to Volkswagen, in fact there was weight reduction by changing some materials. The 2022 TSI automatic range weighed 1147 kg and is now 1112 kg in this manual version.

The TSI engine, despite being less powerful than the previous one, has maximum torque delivered at 1,750 rpm and this is another attribute that contributes to that feeling of agility behind the wheel.

The suspension set is the same but, according to VW, the dampers are new and have been calibrated with a focus on comfort. I didn’t go through any bad asphalt during the test and, therefore, I couldn’t assess whether this change was significant for handling, but the bodywork is very stable and the dynamics favors a settled and comfortable ride.

It bothered me that the steering wheel does not have depth and height adjustments – which harms ergonomics, despite the fact that it is easy to find the best driving position. The old Polo 1.6, out of order since December, had won this years ago.

According to Volkswagen this configuration will be the most economical of the line with averages of 14 km/l in the city and 16.4 km/l on the road – these are good numbers, but we have to take it to our track to confirm. This model is even more economical than the entry-level version with a 1.0-liter aspirated engine – which goes against rivals that have the best results in terms of consumption in their aspirated versions.

And the Auto Polo?

We also had contact with the high-end Highline version with the new engine and the impression is not very different from the one I had with the manual.

This feeling of agility remains and the new AQ160 gearbox (even the 1.6 version, replacing the AQ250) proved to be a great choice for this engine, in addition to being lighter, contributing to the reduction of total weight, this transmission has smooth changes and in the ideal rotation condition.

The engine has good breath and is pleasant. again, thanks to the torque being delivered earlier. The tricylindrical noise invades the cabin at low revs and there doesn’t seem to have been an effort by the brand to improve the cabin’s sound insulation.

The cockpit is more pleasant and ergonomic, after all, there are steering wheel adjustments and the 10.1” VW Play screen (multimedia center) is aimed at the driver. The connectivity experience goes to another level with the VW Play that allows wireless connection to smartphones, inductive charging and even downloading native apps. In addition to having a superior operation than the central that equips the entry versions.

Technical Data Sheet VW Polo 1.0 TSI HIGHLINE

Motor: flex, front, transv., 3 cyl., 12V, direct injection, 999 cm³, 74.5 x 76.4 mm, 116/109 hp at 5,000 rpm, 16.8 mkgf at 1,750 rpm

Exchange: automatic, 6-speed, front-wheel drive

Direction: electric, 10.6 m (turning diameter)



Suspension: McPherson (front), torsion axis (rear)



Brakes: Vented discs (front) and drum (rear)



Tires: 195/55 R16



Weight: 1,146 kg



Dimensions: length, 407.4 cm; width, 175.1 cm; height, 147.1 cm; wheelbase, 256.6 cm; trunk, 300 l, fuel tank, 52 l



Continues after advertising