In a nod to Zema, PT recalls ‘republican relationship’ between Lula and Aécio

Despite Romeu Zema (Novo) having declared support for the re-election of the President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), coordinating the campaign Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) waved to the re-elected governor when realigning the strategy in Minas Gerais during the 2nd round this Wednesday (5th). The objective is to keep voters who voted for both Zema and Lula to ensure the former president’s advantage in Minas, which, in the 1st round, was 563,307 votes.

The message is that Lula, during his two terms as president of the Republic, had a republican relationship with the then governor Aécio Neves (PSDB). “We have a stance, Lula has already proved that – just ask what was the treatment that former governor Aécio Neves had in the relationship with President Lula – of a republican relationship. Bolsonaro is anti-federalist. He weakened the states and municipalities”, criticized the coordinator of the squid campaign in Minas, federal deputy Reginaldo Lopes (PT).

According to re-elected federal deputy André Janones (Avante), Lula, if elected, would maintain the good dialogue of the two previous terms with the governors, whatever they may be. “I would even say that Lula, governing with opposition governors, relates better than Bolsonaro governing with allied governors,” emphasized Janones, whose party, incidentally, supported Zema’s reelection and endorses Lula’s candidacy.

For Janones, voters vote for whoever they think is the best candidate. “We are doing politics in 2022. We are no longer in the 1980s, we are no longer in the café-au-lait policy. Voters vote for whoever they think is the best candidate. (…) The voter understood that Zema is the best for Minas. Okay, we disagree, but you have to accept it. Now, just because Zema decided to support Bolsonaro doesn’t mean that voter automatically goes with the president,” he added.

When questioned, Reginaldo pondered that Zema’s support for Bolsonaro is natural, since there are differences between the governor and the PT on what is the role of the state in the economy. “This does not prevent us from having a super republican relationship and that we are going to present a country agenda in which we believe and I am convinced that Minas will be very well attended to in its demands”, he signaled.

According to Reginaldo, Lula will meet with governors in the first week of government to propose a public works plan. “Minas Gerais is a disgrace. BR-381 needs to be duplicated to Governador Valadares, BR-040 to Juiz de Fora, BR-262 to Vitória, BR-116, which goes from Rio Grande Sul to Rio Grande do Norte, is the only one not duplicated also, the BR-251 of Montes Claros etc”, he quoted. When he met with Bolsonaro last Tuesday (4), Zema demanded from the president precisely the duplication of BRs-381 and 262 .

Part of Lula’s 5.8 million in Minas went to Zema, as the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD), supported by the former president, totaled only 3.8 million. Re-elected with 56.18% of valid votes, Zema, on the other hand, surpassed 6 million votes.

PT mobilizes allied deputies benches

In parallel with the signaling to Zema, the PT will take to the streets federal and state deputies, not only PT members, but also allies, for Lula’s campaign. The meeting held this Wednesday at the H2 Platinum hotel, in Santo Agostinho, in the Center-South of Belo Horizonte, for example, brought together, in addition to parliamentarians from the PT itself, elected federal deputies Célia Xakriabá (PSOL) and Duda Salabert (PDT), the state elected Bella Gonçalves (PSOL) and Lohanna França (PV), and reelected state officials Ana Paula Siqueira (Rede) and Professor Cleiton (PV).

There is an understanding that the deputies, who have already ended their campaigns for the Chamber of Deputies or for the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais (ALMG), will be able to dedicate themselves exclusively to the election of Lula. “The main objective of the meeting is a greater participation of elected and re-elected federal deputies and other leaders who may not have been elected, but who have a good base work to expand the victory in the 2nd round”, projected Janones.

Among the leaders without a mandate, the meeting brought together, for example, the former Minister of Health Saraiva Felipe (PSB), the president of the PSB of Belo Horizonte, Rodrigo Célio de Castro, the former Minister of Tourism and the Secretary of Institutional Relations Walfrido dos Mares Guia and former national secretary for human rights Nilmário Miranda (PT).

Although the other visits are not defined, Lula’s first agenda in Minas will be next Sunday (9), when he will visit Belo Horizonte for the second time in the campaign. Unlike the acts carried out in the 1st round in the capital itself, in Montes Claros, in the North of Minas, and in Ipatinga, in Vale do Aço, the former president will make a procession, not a rally, in the central region of Belo Horizonte. The act will be similar to, for example, the “CarnaLula”, held on September 25 .

The coordination is still studying two itineraries. The first is the same as the event on the 25th, that is, the militants would concentrate in Praça da Liberdade and then follow Avenida Bias Fortes to Praça Raul Soares, since the route has already been evaluated. On the other hand, there is the option of having the gathering in front of the Arcângelo Maletta Building, in the Center, and then going down Avenida Augusto de Lima to the same Raul Soares.