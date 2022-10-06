In response to Lula, Bolsonaro launches plan for debtors – 10/06/2022 – Mercado

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced this Thursday (6) that Caixa Econômica Federal will launch a program so that people and companies can renegotiate debts they have with the financial institution. The representative said that “up to 90%” of open accounts could be traded.

The launch takes place in the midst of the electoral campaign and shortly after former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) accepted a proposal in this regard presented by Ciro Gomes (PDT), who was fourth in the presidential elections, to have his support .

Bolsonaro made the announcement in a meeting with elected deputies and in activity of the allied base at Palácio da Alvorada. The president said that the program will be presented by the president of Caixa, Daniella Marques.

“She will announce the ‘go to the blue’ program, a program that will affect the lives of 4 million people who have debt at Caixa Econômica and 400,000 companies as well. , in addition to the program for women entrepreneurs”.