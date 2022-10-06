Inaugurated Super Centro Carioca de Saúde with specialized care

The first part of the Super Centro Carioca de Saúde was inaugurated today (05), in Benfica, north of Rio de Janeiro. According to the city hall, when complete, the complex will be the largest health structure in the city, with 582 specialists and the capacity to perform 113,000 procedures per month through the Unified Health System (SUS).

The building inaugurated today is the Centro Carioca de Especialidades (CCE), with 150 specialists and a capacity for 27 thousand consultations per month in the areas of allergy, angiology, cardiology, neurology, dentistry, pulmonology, proctology, rheumatology, dermatology, gynecology, nephrology, neurology, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

According to Mayor Eduardo Paes, the main objective of the Super Center is to reduce the queue and waiting time for service through the National Regulation System (SisReg), which manages referrals within the SUS.

“It is a great joy for us to be able to deliver something to the population that will manage or solve a serious problem for the population of Rio de Janeiro, which is the SisReg queue, right? We set up family clinics, which focus on primary care, but we ended up having a lot of difficulty in managing problems related to the specialty”.

According to the latest data available on the SisReg Transparency Portal, in August, there are about 175,000 people waiting for care in the city, with an average waiting time of 92 days. In 2020, the time reached 137 days and last year it dropped to 103. The prefecture estimates that by mid-2023, this time will be reduced to a maximum of 30 days.

Next month, the Carioca Diagnostic Centers (CCD) and the Eye Center (CCO) will be delivered. The Secretary of Health, Rodrigo Prado, highlights that the site will have the capacity to perform 34,000 diagnostic imaging and 52,000 ophthalmology procedures per month.





“In November we will inaugurate the Diagnostic Center. There will be two scintigraphy resonances, the first PET Scan of the municipal network, endoscopy, colonoscopy, bronchoscopy and various imaging tests. The Eye Center will have everything from basic ophthalmology care to cataract surgery and corneal transplantation.”

The secretary explains that all on-site care, which began today, will be done through referral by the Family Clinics.

“All patients, to get here, will have to be referred by the Regulation System. Then the patient is attended by the Family Clinic, the doctor will identify the need for a specialist consultation, or an exam, or eye surgery. Then this patient will be placed in the Regulation System and will be scheduled here, so he will leave there knowing the date and time of the appointment”.

The municipality’s investment in the Super Health Center was R$ 250 million. The management will be done through a contract with the Social Organization (OS), which hires the professionals. The place will be open from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 10 pm, and on Saturdays, from 8 am to 5 pm. There will also be two free buses to facilitate patient access, traveling from Avenida Brasil to the Super Center.





PPP at Hospital Souza Aguiar

Also in the health area, the city government published yesterday (4th) a public consultation to implement a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in the outsourced services of the Souza Aguiar Hospital Complex, including the Maria Amélia Maternity and the Regional Emergency Coordination (CER) Center .

According to the city hall, the PPP is the first in the health area in the city and refers to services not directly related to medical care, such as food, parking and building maintenance.

“Private investment is estimated at R$746 million over the entire term of the 32-year contract, with R$407.5 million in the initial three years. The interventions consist of the renovation of the entire technological park of the complex (equipment and materials), in addition to the maintenance and modernization of the treatment centers”, informed the city hall.

The public consultation has a period of 30 days, during which it is expected to receive contributions and suggestions from investors and civil society. Publication of the notice only occurs after the analysis of the contributions sent. The expectation of the president of the Carioca Partnership and Investment Company (CCPar), Gustavo Guerrante, is to concentrate more than one hundred contracts that the hospital currently has in just one.

“Today the administration of Souza Aguiar is very complex, with hundreds of small administrative contracts that make management a challenge. In addition, the PPP enables a set of short-term investments and increases management efficiency compared to the current one. With PPP we will organize this into a single contract with the winner of the bid. And the city hall makes large private investments possible in the short term, which will significantly increase productivity”.

The Souza Aguiar Hospital, in the city center, turns 115 in November and is the largest public emergency in Latin America, with 9,400 hospitalizations per year, 75,000 urgent and emergency care, 7,900 surgeries, tens of thousands of of imaging exams and 454 thousand clinical analyses.

