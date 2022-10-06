Infinix Zero Ultra brings 200MP camera and battery that charges in 12 minutes – Tudo em Tecnologia

Infinix has just made its top-of-the-line smartphone official, the Zero Ultra 5G. The device is not compatible with other flagships on the market, but it has impressive features such as a curved screen, super fast charging and a very high resolution camera.

Starting with the build, the Infinix Zero Ultra features a 6.8″ FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The display also has few edges and a maximum brightness of 900 nits. In addition, its back is made with a very elegant 3D textured glass.

The second strong point of this smartphone is its main camera. After all, here we have the first smartphone of the brand with a super 200MP sensor with OIS. We also have a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, it includes a 32MP lens and a dual LED flash.

Another highlight of the Infinix Zero Ultra is its 4,500 mAh battery that supports 180W super-fast charging. According to the manufacturer, it can go from 0% to 100% in an incredible 12 minutes. In addition, it includes a Dimensity 920 5G chip combined with 8GB/256GB of RAM and native storage.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate support

MediaTek Dimension 920 6nm RAM: 8GB

256GB Back camera: 200MP + 13MP + 2MP

32MP Drums: 4,500mAh with support for 180W fast charging

android 12 Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen fingerprint reader.

The Infinix Zero Ultra officially goes on sale this Thursday (6th) on AliExpress with a promotional price below R$ 2,700.