Infinix Zero Ultra brings 200MP camera and battery that charges in 12 minutes – Tudo em Tecnologia

Raju Singh 1 day ago Technology Comments Off on Infinix Zero Ultra brings 200MP camera and battery that charges in 12 minutes – Tudo em Tecnologia 2 Views

Infinix has just made its top-of-the-line smartphone official, the Zero Ultra 5G. The device is not compatible with other flagships on the market, but it has impressive features such as a curved screen, super fast charging and a very high resolution camera.

Starting with the build, the Infinix Zero Ultra features a 6.8″ FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED panel that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. The display also has few edges and a maximum brightness of 900 nits. In addition, its back is made with a very elegant 3D textured glass.

See too:

The second strong point of this smartphone is its main camera. After all, here we have the first smartphone of the brand with a super 200MP sensor with OIS. We also have a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP auxiliary sensor. On the front, it includes a 32MP lens and a dual LED flash.

Another highlight of the Infinix Zero Ultra is its 4,500 mAh battery that supports 180W super-fast charging. According to the manufacturer, it can go from 0% to 100% in an incredible 12 minutes. In addition, it includes a Dimensity 920 5G chip combined with 8GB/256GB of RAM and native storage.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120 Hz refresh rate support
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimension 920 6nm
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Native Storage: 256GB
  • Back camera: 200MP + 13MP + 2MP
  • Frontal camera: 32MP
  • Drums: 4,500mAh with support for 180W fast charging
  • System: android 12
  • Others: 5G, Wi-Fi 6, on-screen fingerprint reader.

The Infinix Zero Ultra officially goes on sale this Thursday (6th) on AliExpress with a promotional price below R$ 2,700.

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

Samsung unveils GDDR7 memories with incredible 36 Gbps bandwidth

DRAM solutions should expand capacity in mobile, gaming and automotive sectors THE Samsung announced, this …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved