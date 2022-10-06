installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED TODAY (10/05); see PIS 2022 payment calendar and PIS table

Many workers have doubts about the PIS 2022 calendar and the benefit table.

See in the article who can still receive the salary allowance.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

O PIS 2022 is aimed at those who worked with a formal contract during 2020.

See below what it takes to receive the benefit:

  • Have worked with a formal contract by a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in the base year 2020;

  • Have registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

  • In the period you worked in 2020, have received remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

  • Have your information updated in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

DO RURAL WORKERS RECEIVE PIS?

Rural workers are entitled to PIS, as long as they meet the requirements to receive the salary bonus.

To receive PIS, the worker must be hired by a Legal Entity. That is, the portfolio must be signed directly with a CNPJ.

Since one of the criteria to be entitled to PIS 2021 is to have worked with a formal contract by a Legal Entity in 2019, if the rural worker’s contract was carried out with an individual, he will not be entitled to PIS.

PIS 2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR

According to payment schedule from PIS, it is possible to withdraw the PIS 2022 until December 29 this year.

See the dates:
















BIRTH MONTHRECEIVE FROMGET UP TO
JANUARYFEBRUARY 8DECEMBER 29
FEBRUARYFEBRUARY, 10THDECEMBER 29
MARCHFEBRUARY 15THDECEMBER 29
APRILFEBRUARY 17DECEMBER 29
MAYFEBRUARY 22DECEMBER 29
JUNEFEBRUARY, 24DECEMBER 29
JULYMARCH, 15DECEMBER 29
AUGUSTMARCH 17DECEMBER 29
SEPTEMBERMARCH 22DECEMBER 29
OCTOBERMARCH 24DECEMBER 29
NOVEMBERMARCH 29THDECEMBER 29
DECEMBERMARCH 31DECEMBER 29

2022 PIS TABLE

The payment of the salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked, with a formal contract, in 2020.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:















1 month workedBRL 101
2 months workedBRL 202
3 months workedBRL 303
4 months workedBRL 404
5 months workedBRL 505
6 months workedBRL 606
7 months workedBRL 707
8 months workedBRL 808
9 months workedBRL 909
10 months workedBRL 1010
11 months workedBRL 1,111
12 months workedBRL 1,212

CONSULT THE PIS

It’s possible check the PIS number by the following means:

  • CAIXA Tem application;

  • CAIXA Worker application;

  • Website Caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial;

  • CAIXA Citizen Service – 0800 726 0207.

