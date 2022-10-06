installment of up to BRL 1,212 RELEASED TODAY (10/05); see PIS 2022 payment calendar and PIS table

Many workers have doubts about the PIS 2022 calendar and the benefit table.

See in the article who can still receive the salary allowance.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2022?

O PIS 2022 is aimed at those who worked with a formal contract during 2020.

See below what it takes to receive the benefit:

Have worked with a formal contract by a Legal Entity for at least 30 days in the base year 2020;

Have registered with PIS or Pasep for at least five years;

In the period you worked in 2020, have received remuneration of up to two minimum wages;

Have your information updated in the Annual Social Information List (RAIS)/eSocial.

DO RURAL WORKERS RECEIVE PIS?

Rural workers are entitled to PIS, as long as they meet the requirements to receive the salary bonus.

To receive PIS, the worker must be hired by a Legal Entity. That is, the portfolio must be signed directly with a CNPJ.

Since one of the criteria to be entitled to PIS 2021 is to have worked with a formal contract by a Legal Entity in 2019, if the rural worker’s contract was carried out with an individual, he will not be entitled to PIS.

PIS 2022 PAYMENT CALENDAR

According to payment schedule from PIS, it is possible to withdraw the PIS 2022 until December 29 this year.

See the dates:

BIRTH MONTH RECEIVE FROM GET UP TO

JANUARY FEBRUARY 8 DECEMBER 29

FEBRUARY FEBRUARY, 10TH DECEMBER 29

MARCH FEBRUARY 15TH DECEMBER 29

APRIL FEBRUARY 17 DECEMBER 29

MAY FEBRUARY 22 DECEMBER 29

JUNE FEBRUARY, 24 DECEMBER 29

JULY MARCH, 15 DECEMBER 29

AUGUST MARCH 17 DECEMBER 29

SEPTEMBER MARCH 22 DECEMBER 29

OCTOBER MARCH 24 DECEMBER 29

NOVEMBER MARCH 29TH DECEMBER 29

DECEMBER MARCH 31 DECEMBER 29







2022 PIS TABLE

The payment of the salary allowance is proportional to the period in which the employee worked, with a formal contract, in 2020.

Check out the PIS 2022 table:

1 month worked BRL 101

2 months worked BRL 202

3 months worked BRL 303

4 months worked BRL 404

5 months worked BRL 505

6 months worked BRL 606

7 months worked BRL 707

8 months worked BRL 808

9 months worked BRL 909

10 months worked BRL 1010

11 months worked BRL 1,111

12 months worked BRL 1,212







CONSULT THE PIS

It’s possible check the PIS number by the following means:

CAIXA Tem application;

CAIXA Worker application;

Website Caixa.gov.br/abonosalarial;

CAIXA Citizen Service – 0800 726 0207.