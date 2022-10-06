Inter’s pink uniform gets a date to debut

Internacional announced the date on which the new uniform will debut, launched in allusion to the month of Pink October. The model will be used in a match against Goiás, next Sunday (9), at 11 am, at the Beira-Rio stadium, for the Brazilian Championship.

Trending: Inter acts behind the scenes and can sign South American champions

The shirt was released by the club last Friday and is available for purchase. The model aims to raise awareness in the campaign to combat breast cancer. The idea is to remember the importance of prevention and self-care to improve women’s lives.

Trending: Internacional works hard to buy Vitão and guarantee permanence

Before the shirt is released, Internacional will face Flamengo, this Wednesday (5), at 9:30 pm, at the Maracanã stadium. The two teams are at the top of the table and the duel will define whether Colorado continues in the fight for the Brazilian title.

Trending: Internacional has one of the best players in South America

Clube do Povo is in second place in the table, with 53 points, while Flamengo is in fifth, with 48.

Inter’s likely lineup for the match includes: Keiller; Bustos, Vitão, Mercado and Renê; Liziero, Edenilson, Alan Patrick, Mauricio and Pedro Henrique; German. Coach: Mano Menezes.

Trending: Atlético-MG doesn’t care and prepares hat against Inter

Inter will have a different stance against Flamengo

Inter has two major absences against Flamengo. Gabriel is away from the pitch due to the rupture of the ligaments in his right knee, suffered in the last round, against Santos. Johnny, in turn, took the third yellow card and will have to serve automatic suspension.

Trending: Inter acts behind the scenes and can sign South American champions

The alternative adopted by Mano Menezes will be Liziero. Borrowed with an option to buy from São Paulo, the athlete received few opportunities during the season, but he will have the last chance to prove himself at Internacional.

Liziero’s entry will change Internacional’s style of play. While Gabriel is a player with more strength in marking and occupying spaces, the athlete belonging to São Paulo moves a lot and is more technical, with quality in the pass.