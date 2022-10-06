Invest from BRL 1,000 to get there

Can you set aside BRL 3,000, BRL 2,000 or at least BRL 1,000 to invest every month? If your answer is yes, you are ready to plan a more peaceful retirement, or to gather money faster to fulfill some consumer dream.

Patience and discipline pay off. Those who reserve these amounts for investment can have a monthly income of up to R$10,000. In 20 years, it is possible to accumulate more than R$ 1 million without taking too many risks. It’s a matter of using time to your advantage and taking advantage of the effect of interest on investments.

O UOL asked financial advisors which are the most suitable investments for those who can invest, every month, between R$1,000 and R$3,000.

The best way to invest varies according to goals, time and risk tolerance, but in all cases, the main tip is: never leave your money idle.

According to the simulations carried out by specialists, based on the interest paid today in the market, those who invest for 30 years will have, at the end of this period, an income between three and five times greater than those who invest for 10 years, considering the yield of these investments. So, there’s no time to waste.

If risk worries, go with fixed income

If your priority is to protect your wealth without running the risk of losing money, even though you have a long-term horizon to recover, your investments should be more conservative. This means that variable income assets, which change in value every day on the stock exchange, should have a lower weight in the portfolio. Stocks and shares of real estate funds are among the investment options that enter this caution list.

Preference should be given to investments in fixed income, that is, bonds issued by the government or by companies in which the investor knows how much he will receive if he waits until the maturity date of the investment. It is also worth entering floating-rate fixed-income securities, where, unlike fixed-rate securities, the investor does not run the risk of incurring a loss if he sells the securities before maturity.

With the Treasury Selic, a bond issued by the Treasury, the safest option in this category, floating rates follow interest variations and are also recommended for investing that money that you may need to redeem at any time.

However, taking into account Brazil’s inflationary history, investors must include in their portfolio securities that pay inflation plus a fixed income, such as the IPCA+ Treasury and private securities that follow the same form of remuneration.

According to simulations by Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap Investimentos, a conservative portfolio allows investors to have more than R$8,000 in monthly income. For this, it is necessary to invest R$ 3,000 every month for 30 years — with 70% in floating rates, 15% in inflation-adjusted bonds and the remaining 15% in variable income.

By investing the same R$3,000 every month in a shorter period, for example, for ten years, the income at the end of the capital accumulation period drops to less than R$2,000.

If this contribution is R$1,000 for ten years (the lowest value and term considered in the simulation), the investor’s monthly passive income would be R$598.

To retire, provident fund is advantageous

Due to their tax advantages, private pension funds are recommended to those who invest with the objective of redeeming the money after at least ten years. A person who, for example, starts investing at age 35, investing R$3,000 a month, will be able to build an equity of R$2.1 million when he retires at age 65. This would allow her to live until the age of 95 with an income of R$10,500.

The calculations are by Alexandre Resende, financial planner at Fiduc, based on the current expectation of return from a conservative pension fund in the house: 4.5% per year.

Unlike traditional funds, pension funds do not have tax anticipation – the so-called come-quotas, which take a piece of the shareholders’ money twice a year, in May and November, with rates of 15% to 20%, the depending on the deadline. This increases profitability, since, without the Lion’s bite, the remuneration is based on a higher value, which makes all the difference in the long term.

If the investor adopts the regressive tax schedule (that is, the rate decreases over time), the tax paid on private pensions drops to 10%. “The ideal is to hold the investment for more than ten years to reap the tax benefits”, says Resende.

PGBL or VGBL, which one to choose?

If you file a complete income tax return annually, the PGBL (Free Benefit Generating Plan) is the most advantageous private pension option because it allows you to deduct 12% of taxable income. “In other words, you would pay less tax or have a bigger refund”, says the financial planner at Fiduc.

On the other hand, if you file a simplified income tax return, in which there are no deductions, it is better to enter the other category of pension funds, the VGBL (Vida Gerador de Vantagens Livres).

By extending the term of your investments, you leverage your retirement income and make it possible to introduce more sophisticated assets that can boost your wealth growth.

Emerson Maccari, investment analyst at Somma

If you take risks, invest in variable income

If you’re interested in accelerating wealth building, even if you have to take on more risk, equity can take up a bigger space in your monthly investments.

According to Alexandre Brito, partner and manager at Finacap, 30% of the portfolio dedicated to assets such as stocks and real estate funds is a good reference, at the moment, for investors with a moderate profile. A bolder investor can raise this share to 50%.

Even for those who are more willing to face the ups and downs of the markets, analysts consulted by UOL say that fixed-income securities should not be forgotten. Thinking about diversification, investors can also take into account, in their monthly contributions, foreign exchange funds and international assets. They serve as a buffer in times of high tension in the markets.

Alternative investments, such as virtual currencies, can be evaluated by both moderate and aggressive investors, as long as they do not put more than 5% of their equity at risk.

Somma’s investment analyst, Emerson Maccari says that investing in the IPCA+ Treasury can be very interesting for those who want to profit from the drop in interest rates in a few years. When interest rates are down, fixed-rate bonds offer the opportunity for investors to profit high by selling them on the market.

Thinking about who is willing to take more risk in search of greater returns, there are still good opportunities in private credit funds. These investments are highly diversified and have returns above 110% of the CDI (fixed income reference rate). There are also infrastructure and real estate funds, traded on the stock exchange with tax exemption on the distribution of dividends. In the case of infrastructure funds, there is also no tax on capital gains.

“There are portfolios of infrastructure funds that pay inflation plus 8% per year, with low risk. Real estate funds, on the other hand, have a great potential for return over time, in addition to monthly returns above 0.90%”, says Maccari .