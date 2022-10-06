Investigation says chess player may have cheated in more than 100 online games

An investigation by chess.com, one of the leading online chess tournament sites, revealed that 19-year-old American Hans Niemann “probably cheated” in more than 100 matches on the platform, including cash events. At the same time, the 72-page report released on Tuesday (4) says that “concrete statistical evidence” could not be found that the young chess player had cheated in duels held in person. He has yet to comment on the case.

“We believe that Hans is an incredibly strong player and a talented individual. That said, given his track record on our site, we didn’t believe we could guarantee that he would play fairly in our online events until we could reevaluate the evidence and our protocols. However, and to be clear, it is not our position that Hans should be limited or banned from chess on the board. [pessoalmente]”, says the website report.





Niemann gained notoriety in early September after defeating Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, world champion since 2013, in the prestigious Sinquefield Cup 2022 tournament in St. Louis, in the United States. The 31-year-old grandmaster hinted that the rookie had cheated to win, having left the tournament three days after the duel. About two weeks later, Carlsen pulled out of a second showdown with Niemann, this time online, for the sixth round of the Julius Baer Generations Cup, Meltwater’s leg of the Tour of Champions. The surrender took place with only two moves on the board.

Carlsen’s attitude was seen as an act of protest and called into question Niemann’s suitability. The subject reverberated with force in the chess community, with several theories about how the young man would have broken the rules to overcome the Norwegian in St Louis. Among the most absurd speculations, the one that most caught the attention of fans of the millenary sport around the world was that the rookie would have used a “sex toy” in the rectum to receive information through morse code.

When commenting on the victory over Carlsen, which broke his opponent’s 53-game winning streak, Niemann said he discovered the Norwegian’s first moves by a “miracle”. Suspicions were raised when he confessed that he cheated in online tournaments as a teenager, but never in games involving prize money, and denied using forbidden gimmicks to win. He denies all speculation.

“If they want me to be totally naked, I do. I don’t care. Because I know I’m clean. You want me to play in a closed box with zero electronic transmission, I don’t care. I’m here to win, and that’s my goal,” Niemann told the British newspaper The Guardian at the time.

Last week, Magnus Carlsen officially spoke out about the controversy. In an open letter, the world champion reaffirmed the allegations against Niemann and called for urgent changes to chess to prevent further cheating. The grandmaster also said he believed his rival had cheated even more sharply on numerous occasions. “I believe that cheating in chess is a big problem, it’s an existential threat to the game,” he wrote.

According to chess.com, online cheating would involve connecting the computer to software capable of playing games at the highest level that any human being has been able to achieve. “Most chess engines use neural networks that have been trained on millions of high-level chess games to capture the deepest strategic understanding of chess. They also have an almost foolproof tactical calculation as they can analyze over 40 deep moves in position and calculate potential outcomes,” the report says.



