Ipec: columnists analyze the results of this Wednesday’s presidential poll; watch videos | Elections 2022

Globonews commentators evaluated the difference between the opponents in the first poll of the second round, and commented on the reliability of the Ipec poll.

See the commentators’ analysis below.

Mauro Paulino on Ipec: Shows Lula’s advantage and important difference in relation to Bolsonaro

Mauro Paulino evaluated that Lula appears with an “important difference” in relation to Bolsonaro in the first poll of the second round.

According to him, the only time the runner-up in the first round came out ahead in the first poll of the second round was in the 2014 election, between Dilma and Aécio. Still, Dilma managed to turn around afterwards.

“The only advantage that was reversed in the second round [na primeira pesquisa] it was between Dilma and Aécio, in 2014, in which Aécio left four points ahead of Dilma. In the third second round survey, [Dilma] turned.”

Mauro also commented on the reliability of the Ipec survey in the second round.

“Subscribers may ask themselves: ‘Can we take this poll into account after what happened in the first round?’. I say yes, because the poll is not prognostic, it is a snapshot of the moment.

Gerson Camarotti analyzes the results of the Ipec poll for the presidency

“This poll is a surprise. The expectation, both in the PT campaign and in the Bolsonaro campaign, was for a tighter margin, even with an advantage for Lula”, analyzes Gerson Camarotti.

The columnist of g1 also highlighted the rejection rate between the two candidates.

“Bolsonaro’s rejection is at 50%. So, it maintains a very high rejection. Lula’s, 40%. So, it’s an important data even to explain the result.”

Fernando Gabeira analyzes the results of the Ipec poll for the presidency

Fernando Gabeira chose to analyze beyond the IPEC numbers because, according to him, “life is more than numbers.”

Among the points that Gabeira highlights that may have favored Lula are prejudiced comments that appeared on social networks against the Northeast, where the PT won with a wide advantage in the first round.

“I had the feeling that Lula’s vote will be consolidated by the Bolsonaristas’ movement. Some Bolsonaristas demonstrated prejudice against the Northeast. And this aroused a very large movement of self-esteem and regional pride. Sociologically, I can say that this favored Lula in the Northeast.”

Gabeira also highlights a coincidence in the numbers of valid votes and candidates’ rejection in the IPEC poll.

“It seems surprising to me that there is a 10% difference in valid votes and a 10% difference in rejection.”

Valdo Cruz analyzes the result of the Ipec poll for the presidency

Commentator Valdo Cruz highlights Bolsonaro’s rejection rate, which stands at 50%, while Lula has 40%.

“This remains a very complicated barrier for Bolsonaro, if he cannot reduce this rejection, and is behind in the polls.”

Miriam Leitão analyzes the results of the Ipec poll for the presidency

Miriam Leitão recalls the phenomenon of under-declaration in polls of voting intentions carried out during the campaign for Donald Trump’s re-election, in the United States.

“The intentions to vote for Bolsonaro may be under-declared, but for that, the construction of the questionnaire was much more full of indirect questions.”

The commentator also highlights the political support for the president declared in the Southeast region.