Ipec: Lula has 51%, against 43% for Bolsonaro in the 1st poll of the 2nd round

Ipec (formerly Ibope) released this Wednesday 5 the first poll of voting intentions for the second round of the presidential election, to be held on October 30. Lula (PT) appears in the lead of the survey, with 51% of the votes, against 43% of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Whites and nulls are 4%, while 2% do not know or did not respond.

Considering only valid votes, Lula has 55% and Bolsonaro, 45%. In this case, blank and null votes and undecided voters are excluded. It is the criterion used by the Electoral Justice to disclose the official result of the election.

In the first round, the PT obtained 48.4% of the valid votes, compared to 43.2% for the former captain. Simone Tebet (MDB) received 4.1% and finished ahead of Ciro Gomes (PDT), who reached 3%. After the first round, Tebet and Ciro declared their support for Lula in the second round.