Ipec: Lula has 51% in the 2nd round, and Bolsonaro, 43% | Election poll

Ipec survey released this Wednesday (5th), commissioned by Globe points out that the Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has 51% of voting intentions in the second round and that the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has 43%. This is the first survey carried out by the institute after the first round of elections. The interviews were conducted between Monday (3) and Wednesday (5), and the margin of error is two percentage points, more or less.

Lula ( PT ): 51%

Bolsonaro ( PL ): 43%

White and null: 4%

Don’t know/didn’t answer: 2%

In the valid votes, the survey showed that Lula has 55%, and Bolsonaro, 45%. (see infographic below). To calculate valid votes, blank, null and undecided voters are excluded. The procedure is the same used by the Electoral Court to disclose the official result of the election.

In the spontaneous poll, in which the interviewers do not previously present the name of either candidate, Lula appears with 50%, and Bolsonaro, with 40%. (see infographic below).

2,000 people were interviewed between Monday (3) and Wednesday (5), in 129 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, with a confidence level of 95%. The survey was registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under the number BR-02736/2022.

In the previous simulation of the 2nd round scenario, released on the eve of the 1st round vote, on Sunday (the 1st), Lula had 52% of the voting intentions, and Bolsonaro, 37%. (see infographic below).

In the first round, Lula received 57.2 million votes (48.4%), and Bolsonaro, 51.07 million (43.2%). The second round is scheduled for October 30.

Lula vs Bolsonaro: see the position of parties and politicians

Second round begins with fake news associating Lula with Satanism and controversy about Bolsonaro in Freemasonry

Candidate rejection rate

The Ipec survey also pointed out the rejection rate of candidates. The poll shows that 50% of Brazilian voters would not vote for Bolsonaro at all, and 40% would not vote for Lula at all.

The institute’s previous survey, released on the eve of the 1st round, indicated that the current president had 46% of rejection, and the PT, 38%.

government approval rating

The Ipec survey also pointed out the evaluation indices of the current government. The poll shows that President Bolsonaro has 42% negative evaluations (bad or very bad) and 35% positive evaluations (great or good). Those who consider regular management are 22%.

The institute’s most recent survey that measured the pass rate was released on September 26. He pointed out that the president had 47% negative ratings (bad or terrible) and 29% positive ratings (great or good). Those who considered regular management were 22%.

As for the vote definition index, the IPEC survey shows that 92% of voters say they are fully decided on who they will vote in the second round. Those who say they can still change their mind add up to 8%.

