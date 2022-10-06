Iranian students interrupt classes and defy repression by removing veils and making obscene gestures

Protests triggered by the death of a young woman taken by the moral police have lasted three weeks and there has still been no conversation between the government and the protesters.

Iranians protest for young woman killed after being taken away by moral police



The demonstrations triggered by the death of a young girl taken by the moral police reached a new escalation. Iranian students confronted the country’s authorities and protested in the school’s courtyard, many of them without the headscarf, which is mandatory in the country, and shouting slogans against the government. In videos circulating on social media, young girls with their heads exposed can be seen shouting “death to the dictator”, in allusion to supreme guide Ali Khamenei, on Monday, 3, at a school in Karaj, west of the capital. Tehran. Another group chanted “Woman, life, freedom” as they demonstrated in the street. “These are truly extraordinary scenes. If these demonstrations achieve anything, it will be thanks to these students”, declared Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, from the information and analysis portal Bourse&Bazaar.

The protests in Will started on the 16th of September, after the death of Mahsa Amini, 22 years old. At least 92 people have died since September 16, according to Norway-based NGO Iran Human Rights (IHR). In turn, Iranian authorities reported 60 dead, including 12 security agents. These are the most important demonstrations since 2019, when Iran took a stand against rising gasoline prices. So far, more than 1,000 people have been detained and 620 have been released, according to authorities. Since the beginning of the protest movement, the Iranian government has intensified its repression, arresting supporters of the most prominent uprisings and imposing harsh restrictions on access to social media.

One more scene unthinkable to see in Iran just a few weeks ago: a woman (without the hijab on her head) turning a painting of the Ayatollahs Khomeini and Khamenei, behind it we can read “Woman, Life, Freedom”. Iranian society has never been as angry as it is now. pic.twitter.com/RVcUoKyzL4 — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) October 5, 2022

In addition to Amini’s death, another has been drawing attention and gaining prominence. According to information circulating on social media, young Nika Shahkarami was killed by security forces during the demonstrations. The violent repression of demonstrations in Iran has generated a wave of condemnation around the world and demonstrations in support of Iranian women in a dozen countries. Some of the leading French actresses including Juliette Binoche and Isabelle Huppert. “For Freedom,” Binoche said as she cut a huge handful of her red hair and held it for the camera. After the United States and Canada announced sanctions, the European Union on Tuesday announced its intention to impose “restrictive measures” to protest “the way in which security forces responded to the demonstrations.” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has warned the EU it can expect “reciprocal action”.

Iran accuses foreign forces of fueling the protests. In his first public comments since the death of Mahsa Amini, Iran’s supreme guide, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Monday accused Iran’s main enemies, the United States and Israel, of fomenting the incidents. This Wednesday, Iran summoned, for the second time, the British ambassador Simon Shercliff to express its protest for the “interference” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Kingdom in the internal affairs of the country, for its criticism of the way in which the authorities react. to the protests. Iran has accused enemies, including the United States, of orchestrating the acts, which mark the biggest challenge to the country’s clerical rulers in years, with protesters calling for the fall of the Islamic Republic.

A scene unimaginable a few weeks ago: girls at a school in Iran tearing off their hijabs and shouting: “death to dictators, end of dictatorship”. The theocratic regime of the ayatollahs recognizes this threat and is attacking the protests with a heavy hand. +130 dead so far. pic.twitter.com/OsmaTuHezU — Today in the Military World (@hoje_no) October 4, 2022

*With information from Reuters and AFP