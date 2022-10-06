It is false that the city of Barreiras, in Bahia, registered a number of votes for Lula higher than the population of the municipality

posted on 10/05/2022 12:13



(credit: Proof)

Investigated by: Piauí and State Mail

False: It is false that in the city of Barreiras, in Bahia, the number of votes for Lula in the presidential election last Sunday, 2, was greater than the total number of inhabitants of the municipality. False information circulates in a Kwai video. According to IBGE estimates, Barreiras has 158,432 inhabitants. In the first round of the presidential election, Lula, the most voted in the municipality, received 47,952 votes, according to figures from the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Investigated Content: Video on Kwai in which a man claims that in Barreiras, Bahia, Lula had 213,000 votes in the first round, which would be incompatible with the population of the city, which has 156,532 inhabitants.

Where it was published: Kwai and Instagram.

Completion of the Test: It is not true that in the municipality of Barreiras, in the interior of Bahia, the number of votes received by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the first round of the election last Sunday, 2, was greater than the number of inhabitants of the municipality , as a video posted on Kwai states. According to estimates by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) for 2021, Barreiras has a population of 158,432 inhabitants, slightly higher than what is mentioned in the video (156,532).

According to the TSE, Barreiras had, in September 2022, a total of 103,705 voters. Last Sunday, Lula received 47,952 votes in the municipality, according to official data from the TSE. The number is less than a quarter of Lula’s total votes that were falsely claimed in the video (213,000).

In relation to the total number of valid votes, Lula’s vote in Barreiras was 58.05%. Current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was second in the municipality, with 30,197 votes (36.56% of valid votes). Simone Tebet (MDB) received 1,950 votes (2.36%) while Ciro Gomes (PDT) received 1,854 (2.24%). Another 2,899 voters from Barreiras voted blank or null, while the number of abstentions (ie voters who did not vote) was 18,593.

False, for Comprova, is all content invented or that has undergone edits to change its original meaning and deliberately disclosed to spread a falsehood.

Scope of publication: As of October 4, the investigated content had 76,800 views, 4,706 likes, 768 comments and 7,554 shares.

What the author of the publication says: Comprova tried to contact the author of the post through Kwai, but the application does not allow sending messages between accounts that do not follow each other. An Instagram profile with the same photo as Kwai (and who also posted the video) was found by the team. We sent a direct message to this Instagram profile, but there was no response until the publication of this check.

How we check: First, Comprova sought information from the IBGE on the number of inhabitants in the municipality of Barreiras, in Bahia. The research was done through the Google search “Population city of Barreiras Bahia”.

Then, we consulted the TSE website to verify the number of voters in the city and the Court’s calculation map, which identifies the voting numbers of the last Sunday, 2, in each Brazilian municipality.

Finally, Comprova searched the social networks for other profiles of the account responsible for publishing the video on Kwai and sent a direct message to the author of the video via Instagram.

Why we investigate: Comprova investigates suspicious content that goes viral on the internet related to the 2022 presidential elections, the pandemic and public policies of the federal government. False, misleading or out-of-context content related to the number of votes of a particular candidate in any city can create unfounded suspicions about the electoral system, harming Brazilian elections, institutions and democracy.

Other checks on the topic: O Estadão Check, UOL Check, CNN Brazil and Fact or Fake G1 already made checks on the topic. In the case of publication of Estadão Checks, the rumor analyzed said that the number of votes that Lula received in Barreiras was greater than the number of voters in the municipality, and not than the total number of inhabitants, as was the case of the video analyzed here by Comprova. On the weekend of the election, Comprova also carried out other verifications involving the election, such as the rumor that the TSE would have anyone who reported any failure in the electronic voting machines arrested or the false news that the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes would have declared support for Jair Bolsonaro. . O Estadão Check also recently showed that rumors claiming that other cities in the Northeast region would also have registered a higher number of votes for Lula than the number of inhabitants of the municipalities are false.