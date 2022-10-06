Ítalo reacts badly when he finds out about Clarice and Gustavo’s case, in Cara e Coragem | come around

And, with the help of Moa (Marcelo Serrado), the stuntwoman makes the revelation to Ítalo (Paulo Lessa), who, of course! affair of your loved one.
He at first tries to deny it and wonders why Anita didn’t tell him about it sooner. Then, more rationally, he says he intends to understand the story better.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Moa (Marcelo Serrado) raises suspicions about Gustavo (Marcelo Valle) — Photo: TV Globo
But Moa stirs up the partner’s investigative side by raising the possibility that Rico’s father (André Luiz Frambach) killed Clarice.
“What Pat and I want to know is if, in your opinion, a relationship, even in Clarice’s past with Gustavo, puts him in our sights. We want to find out what he was doing the night Clarice died”, says the stuntman.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Ítalo (Paulo Lessa) activates his security company and raises clues about Gustavo (Marcelo Valle) — Photo: TV Globo
Taking the edge off, Ítalo calls his security company and does a scan on the night of the businesswoman’s disappearance and where Gustavo was at the time.
“I found out that on the day of Clarice’s death, Gustavo and his family were at a party at their house, in Araras”, points out an employee, who also raises the list of all the employees at the event.
The scenes will air from this Thursday’s chapter, 6/10, of Cara e Coragem.
06 Oct
Thursday
Duarte begs Lou not to reveal his true identity. Lou demands to know everything about Duarte’s trip in order not to reveal his secret. Jonathan insists that Armandinho try to find out what Margareth has against him. Regina humiliates Dagmar. Martha tells Leonardo that she is leaving SG, with no date to return. Hugo consoles Andrea. Pat, Moa, Ítalo and Rico decide to tell Lou the whole truth about the investigation. Rebeca talks to Fernanda about Célia. Danilo donates a sum of money to Célia. Margareth demands that Leonardo and Regina give her the command of the SG laboratory. Jonathan tries to warn Martha about Leonardo’s shady dealings. Rico talks to Lou about Clarice and Leonardo. Pat reveals to Ítalo that Clarice had an affair with Gustavo.
