Ituano refuses Mineirão boxes to its fans, demands visiting sector, but is not served by Cruzeiro | Brazilian series b

Ituano refused the space given to its fans by Cruzeiro for the game between the teams that takes place this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Mineirão, for the 33rd round of Serie B. However, the board of the Minas Gerais team sold tickets for the visiting sector for Raposa fans and relocated Galo de Itu fans to their boxes.

In an official note, Ituano reported that Cruzeiro ignored the club’s position and that “it has accommodated the fans in a sector where the players (from Ituano) will not be able to see their expressions of support”. The São Paulo team promised to take the appropriate measures “including a complaint to the CBF”.

Recently, Raposa announced that it would relocate the fans of Galo de Itu to the cabins sector in order to use the space normally given to visiting fans at the stadium. The goal is to beat the Mineirão audience record in 2022, which is more than 59 thousand people, in the game against Vasco.

Initially, Ituano informed that it had officially refused to relocate its fans to Cruzeiro and hopes to use the visiting sector of the stadium for tonight’s match. The club denied that any kind of agreement had been made in this regard.

Upon arriving at the stadium, Ituano fans went to the box and, after realizing this, the São Paulo club issued an official note (see in full below).

“Ituano responded more than once, negatively to Cruzeiro’s query, about giving up the visitor space. Cruzeiro ignored our position and accommodated our fans in a sector where our players will not be able to see their expressions of support. banners and flags are allowed. Cruzeiro’s attitude was unilateral. Ituano will take the appropriate measures, including with a complaint to CBF”.

In the last partial released this Wednesday, the Minas Gerais club said that more than 55,000 tickets for the match have already been sold. In addition to breaking the record of the year, Cruzeiro works with the expectation of having the largest audience at Mineirão since the renovation of the stadium for the World Cup, in 2013. The current brand belongs to Atlético-MG in a game against Bragantino, in last year. The total capacity of the Gigante da Pampulha is almost 63 thousand fans.

In the last three home games, Cruzeiro put more than 50,000 fans at Mineirão. In these departures, visitors usually stay in part of the Upper Purple sector. As the next sector is usually occupied by Raposa fans in large audience games, there is still a part of the chairs that are not marketed to ensure safety separation between fans of the two clubs.