Jade Picon explains herself after evading question about Shaman: “It’s frustrating”

(Credit: Reproduction / TV Globo)

Jade Picon spoke for the first time about the episode that ended up going viral in September and earned her some criticism on the web. At the time, she evaded a question about rapper Xamã and left a reporter in a vacuum during Rock In Rio.

Almost a month after the situation, the influencer decided to explain her behavior: “I know it’s part of my job, but it’s frustrating when you’re in the moment to have fun and you agree to give an interview, but the reporter asks an unnecessary question about something that you don’t want to expose. It’s a festival, I want to have some fun, I’m 21 years old,” Jade told columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash UOL.





This situation had a lot of repercussions on social media. With that, the news began to circulate in the media that Globo would have asked Picon to be more sympathetic in her next interviews, to preserve her image, since as of next Monday (10/10), she is a of the soap opera stars Crossing.

However, Jade denies having received any warning from TV Globo: “There is no such thing. I talk to Globo about the character, but I follow my wishes a lot. I don’t see what I did as dislike. It is in fact all an answer, in this case the person was unprofessional with me”, clarified the ex-BBB.

Remember the moment when Jade Picon leaves the G1 reporter in a vacuum:

Jade Picon freezes when he hears a question about Shaman during an interview with G1 and aide interrupts: “this one was not agreed”.pic.twitter.com/PttHR1xFIh — PAN (@forumpandlr) September 10, 2022

