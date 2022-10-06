Jeffrey Dahmer: why the series about American serial killer causes so much controversy

Helen Bushby & Ian Youngs

BBC News

6 hours ago

Credit, Netflix photo caption, The series depicts Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and girls between 1978 and 1991.

Netflix’s production on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is a ratings success, but also a target of criticism from people who classify the series as “insensitive”.

“As black people we must boycott (the show). What he did to our black kids is sick,” tweeted rapper Boosie BadAzz.

Dahmer killed 17 boys and young men, many of whom were black and gay, between 1978 and 1991.

The sister of one of his victims described the series Dahmer: An American Cannibal as “cruel and reckless”.

Rita Isbell, whose brother Errol Lindsey was 19 when Dahmer murdered him, made a moving statement at the murderer’s 1992 trial but said she was not told this story would be portrayed in the series created by Ryan Murphy, the same creator of glee and Pose.

“When I saw part of the show, it bothered me, especially when I saw myself, when I saw my name on the screen and this lady saying word for word exactly what I said,” Isbell told Insider.

Lindsey’s sister said Netflix should have given some of the show’s money to the victims’ children and grandchildren.

“If the show benefited them in any way, it wouldn’t be so cruel and reckless. It’s sad that they’re just making money from this tragedy. That’s just greed.”

Last week, Lindsey’s cousin Eric Perry tweeted that the family was unhappy with the series.

“It’s retraumatizing us, and for what?” he said. “How many movies, series, documentaries do we need? Portraying my cousin having an emotional breakdown in court in front of the man who tortured and murdered her brother is INSANE. INSANE.”

Credit, Netflix photo caption, The series stars Evan Peters.

Dahmer’s crimes also involved cannibalism and necrophilia. He was convicted in 1992 and murdered in prison two years later.

Anne E. Schwartz, the journalist who broke the story of his crimes in 1991, told British newspaper The Independent that the series “sacrificed precision for drama”.

The former reporter said the producers used a “poetic license” regarding many important details and that the series “doesn’t bear much resemblance to the facts of the case”.

He also noted that the “representation of city police officers as racist and homophobic was incorrect”.

audience records

Netflix was also criticized for initially categorizing it as an LGBTQIA+ show. That label was later removed.

The controversy hasn’t stopped the show from garnering the highest first-week ratings for an all-new series on the streaming service since its measurement system went live in June 2021, according to IndieWire.

The series, starring Evan Peters as Dahmer, was watched for 196.2 million hours in its first full week and is currently the most-watched Netflix TV show in over 60 countries.

BBC News reached out to Netflix to ask the company to comment on the criticism, but received no response.

The series’ official synopsis reads that it “exposes inconceivable crimes, focusing on victims and communities affected by the systemic racism and institutional failures of policing that allowed one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous rage in plain sight for more than a decade”.

‘Impossible to watch’

Reviews of the series were mixed, with Stuart Heritage of British newspaper The Guardian calling it “almost nauseatingly unwatchable”.

“Worst of all, to some extent, is the choice of approach to the show. The only good thing a show like this can do is take the spotlight off the killer and show who these people really were. But unfortunately, she’s very fascinated with it. your main star to do that.”

Daniel Fienberg of The Hollywood Reporter called it an “annoying mix”, adding that “reducing most victims and their families to pain is more about exploring that pain than honoring any memory”.

Paul Tassi of Forbes magazine, however, published a different opinion. “I don’t know if ‘liking’ the show is the right expression, as it’s quite upsetting to watch, but I think it was well-interpreted by everyone involved, and the show went out of its way to keep the focus on the victims, the police ineptitude, and the trail of damage that Dahmer left.”