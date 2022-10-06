Jeffrey Dahmer: why the series about American serial killer causes so much controversy

  • Helen Bushby & Ian Youngs
  • BBC News

The series depicts Jeffrey Dahmer, who killed 17 boys and girls between 1978 and 1991.

Netflix’s production on serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is a ratings success, but also a target of criticism from people who classify the series as “insensitive”.

“As black people we must boycott (the show). What he did to our black kids is sick,” tweeted rapper Boosie BadAzz.

Dahmer killed 17 boys and young men, many of whom were black and gay, between 1978 and 1991.

The sister of one of his victims described the series Dahmer: An American Cannibal as “cruel and reckless”.

