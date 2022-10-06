Joe Biden visits Florida after devastation caused by Hurricane Ian – News

US President Joe Biden arrived on Wednesday (5) in Florida, where Hurricane Ian flattened entire neighborhoods and left more than 70 dead in the state, which is ruled by one of Washington’s biggest opponents.

Once they arrived, Biden and his wife, Jill, flew in a helicopter over the Fort Myers region of southwest Florida, where the hurricane made landfall and caused the most damage.

Just before Biden left, the White House announced that it would give Florida a boost by doubling the time, initially set to one month, during which the federal government will fund all costs related to rubble removal and urgent reconstruction work.





Impacted on Wednesday of last week by Hurricane Ian in Category 4, Florida continues to count the dead and analyze the damage caused by one of the most powerful storms to ever pass through the United States.

The official toll was 76 dead on Tuesday (72 in Florida and four in North Carolina), but the media put more than a hundred dead, as rescuers continue to work in neighborhoods covered by water.

Hundreds of thousands of Florida residents remained without power on Tuesday, and officials said it would take months and at least $50 billion to rebuild devastated coastal regions.





‘It’s not the moment’

Even as Biden seeks to show empathy, there can be a bit of tension in the air when he’s alongside Governor Ron DeSantis, an emerging GOP star and outspoken critic of the Democratic incumbent.

“There will be many opportunities to debate the differences between the president and the governor. But this is not the time,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

Biden and DeSantis “will talk about what it takes for Florida to get to a rebuilding phase.”

This is the second such trip in a week for Biden, as on Monday he traveled to Puerto Rico, an American territory in the Caribbean hit by Hurricane Fiona, which left at least a dozen dead.





Ron DeSantis, 44, often appears on lists of potential Republican candidates for the 2024 presidential election.

A hard-line advocate against immigration and quite conservative on social issues, the governor of Florida is often a recurring subject with controversial statements and decisions.

He recently called for the sending of two migrant planes to the luxurious island of Martha’s Vineyard, in the northeast of the country, a “political maneuver” that the White House called “cruel”.



