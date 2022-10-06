John Textor bets on Jacob Montes’ success at Botafogo: ‘He’s a velvet with the ball’

North American bet John Textor brought from Crystal Palace for the Brasileirão-2022the sock Jacob Montes not yet debuted by Botafogobut it was related for the first time against the Goiás and also stayed on the bench against palm trees. The businessman who owns SAF alvinegra bets on the success of his 23-year-old countryman.

– He is finally being related to the team in some matches. Wait to see him. He’s a velvet with the ball – said Textor during an event held by TJB USA, Botafogo’s organized supporters in the United States, according to the profile “Glorious Botafogo” on Twitter.

In another moment of the conversation with the fans in Florida, last Sunday (2/10), John Textor also showed a preference for what is most important in a football player in his assessment.

– I’d rather have a slow player who makes good decisions than a fast player who makes bad decisions – said Textor.