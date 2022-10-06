Joice, Aécio, Tiririca: see former voting champions who lost thousands of voters | Elections 2022

Important names in politics performed worse in the 2022 Federal Deputy elections than in previous elections.

Some get elected, but with a number of votes much lower than that recorded in previous elections. Others were defeated and will be out of office from 2023.

See some outstanding cases in the Chamber of Deputies. Then, check out other outstanding cases of politicians who tried other positions and failed, after being well voted in past elections.

In 2018, Joice Hasselmann was the most voted woman for the Chamber of Deputies in the history of Brazil, with 1 million votes. She was one of the main allies of President Jair Bolsonaro, with whom she broke up in 2019. In 2022, running for the same office, lost 99.9% of voters.

Votes in 2018: 1,078,666 (elected)

1,078,666 (elected) Votes in 2022: 13,679 (not elected; remained as alternate)

13,679 (not elected; remained as alternate) Votes lost in four years: 1,064,987

Federal Deputy Joice Hasselmann (PSDB) in the act for democracy — Photo: Celso Tavares/g1

The comedian went from “vote puller” to “pulled” – if before he was champion at the polls and helped the party elect other candidates, in 2022 it just grazed, thanks to more voted colleagues. Of the 70 elected in SP, he was in 70th place.

The drop comes since 2010, when he was the most voted federal deputy candidate in the country, with 1.3 million votes. The level in 2018 was already lower, with 450 thousand voters, and plummeted 85% in 2022.

Votes in 2018: 453,855 (elected)

453,855 (elected) Votes in 2022: 71,754 (elected)

71,754 (elected) Votes lost in four years: 382,101

Federal deputy Tiririca (PL), re-elected in São Paulo in 2022. — Photo: Fábio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil

Aécio Neves (PSDB) was elected without much respite in 2022 for the Chamber. The drop in four years was not so large, but it is remarkable for a politician who was once governor and senator for Minas Gerais and had 51 million votes for president in the 2nd round of 2014.

Votes in 2018: 106,702 (elected)

106,702 (elected) Votes in 2022: 85,341 (elected)

85,341 (elected) Votes lost in four years: 21,361

Deputy Aécio Neves, from the PSDB, in an image from May 17, 2022 — Photo: Mateus Bonomi/Agif/Estadão Content

Still champion, but with a bigger drop: Eduardo Bolsonaro

The third son of Jair Bolsonaro remains one of the champions of votes in the Chamber. He was the 3rd most voted candidate for federal deputy in São Paulo in 2022, with 741,701 voters, and became the 4th biggest “handler” of this election in Brazil.

Still, he had the biggest drop in total votes among candidates for the Chamber of Deputies between 2018 and 2022 in Brazil. Eduardo had 1.1 million fewer votes than in the last election.

Votes in 2018: 1,843,735 (elected)

1,843,735 (elected) Votes in 2022: 741,701 (elected)

741,701 (elected) Votes lost in four years: 1,102,034

Notable cases in other positions: Eduardo Cunha, Álvaro Dias, Alexandre Pimentel, Alexandre Frota

Traditional political figures have not been able to get elected in other positions. Former president of the Chamber of Deputies Eduardo Cunha (PTB) moved from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo in an attempt to get a new term in the house. He didn’t make it: there were 5,044 votes. In 2014, he was elected federal deputy in Rio with 232,708 votes.

Eduardo Cunha speaks during the vote on his impeachment in the Chamber — Photo: Luis Macedo / Chamber of Deputies

In Paraná, Senator Álvaro Dias (Podemos) was defeated by a former political patron, former judge Sergio Moro. Dias had 1,396,089 votes in this election (23.94%), against Moro’s 1,953,188 (33.5%).

In 2014, when he was last elected, Dias had received 4,101,848 votes (77% of valid votes). Altogether, he was a senator for Paraná for 28 years.

Senate Candidate Alvaro Dias (Podemos) — Photo: Roque de Sá/Agência Senado

PT Fernando Pimentel (MG) did not get a seat in the Chamber of Deputies. With just 37,009 votes in 2022, he became an alternate. Pimentel was governor of the state, winner of the 2014 elections in the first round. At the time, the PT obtained 5,362,870 votes (52.98%).

In 2018, he even tried for re-election to the government of Minas, but was defeated by Romeu Zema (Novo).

Fernando Pimentel (PT), candidate for reelection in Minas Gerais — Photo: Raquel Freitas/G1

Also in the wake of former allies of Jair Bolsonaro, former toucan Alexandre Frota (SP) did not get a seat for state deputy – he had only 24,224 votes. He got 155,522 votes in 2018, when he was elected federal deputy. In this case, it is worth noting that the positions are different.