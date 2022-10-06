José Loreto talks about Tadeu’s meeting with Velho do Rio, in ‘Pantanal’; Actor’s daughter repeats lines from the soap opera

José Loreto says that Tadeu from “Pantanal” entered the podium of the most important characters of his career. In the plot, which ends this Friday, the 7th, the pawn will still go through several emotions: after winning the silver saddle that belonged to his grandfather, he discovers that he is not the legitimate son of Zé Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), has an emotional meeting with Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado), and still marries Zefa (Paula Barbosa). In this interview, Loreto talks about the catchphrases he has created over the last few months and tells what was the most special scene he recorded.

Check out: Dira Paes tells what she heard for the first time from her teenage son after the success of ‘Pantanal’: ‘Mommy, you became famous’

Final stretch of ‘Pantanal’: José Leôncio gets emotional when he hears his father’s chime after the children’s dispute over the silver saddle

Velho from Rio (Osmar Prado) and Tadeu (José Loreto) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

What balance do you make of “Pantanal”?

“Pantanal” is a milestone in my career and also in Brazilian TV. I would say he is in the top three characters of my life in these 18 years of acting. He’s the character I’d most like to be doing anyway. I wanted so much that I gave up other invitations that I had, like making Sidney Magal for the cinema. Being here is above my expectations. The work was hard, I guess it was a fancy mess. We spent three months in the Pantanal, with the family away, it was intense. But it was magical too. He arrived to record every day with a smile on his face.

Tadeu (José Loreto) Photo: Rede Globo/Disclosure

Read more: The end of ‘Pantanal’ will have three weddings: check out all the details about Zefa, Filó and Irma’s wedding dresses

In addition to the expressions “largamão” and “sei lá”, Tadeu often uses other catchphrases such as “bãobsurdo”. Are you the one who suggests some of these catchphrases? Do you use these expressions in your life too?

It’s a whole cast swap. People play, have fun. “Bãobsurdo”, for example, was Guito who used it once and threw it away, I took it for myself. Juliano (Cazarré) said the other day “congratulations, very bad”, something I used to play backstage and ended up being used by everyone. Even Bruno Luperi’s children, who recorded with us, are talking (laughs). I started to use all the expressions in my life too. It’s inevitable. I’ve been playing Tadeu for a long time and people on the street don’t want to talk to Zé Loreto, they want to talk to the character. On the street they approach me with “largamão” and I already reply with “I don’t know” (laughs). It’s always like that. Even my daughter uses the catchphrases.

Tadeu (José Loreto), José Leôncio (Marcos Palmeira), José Lucas de Nada (Irandhir Santos) and Jove (Jesuita Barbosa) Photo: Estevam Avellar/Rede Globo

What was it like recording the scenes in which Tadeu discovers that he is not José Leôncio’s legitimate son?

For me, this is Tadeu’s most exciting sequel. He spends the soap opera questioning himself and when it comes to discovering the truth there are several events: the discovery, the meeting with the Velho do Rio… A full plate, everything we want. Recordings with a lot of emotion, in the Pantanal, in nature, with incredible people by their side: Osmar Prado, Marquinhos Palmeira, Dira Paes. These are some of the most amazing scenes. If I had to choose just one, it would be the revelation that he is not a biological child.

Follow me on twitter @zeanbravo and on Instagram @zean.bravo