Judge orders health plan to pay for cancer medicine

RISK OF DEATH
Judge orders health plan to pay for medicine used to treat cancer
Judge Caramuru Afonso Francisco, from the 18th Civil Court of the São Paulo Court, ruled that a health plan must cover all medical expenses charged by a hospital as a result of the use of a medication.
In the specific case, the health operator denied a patient coverage of the drug Neulastim, which is used to treat cancer.
The defense of the consumer was made by the lawyer Gustavo de Melo Sinzingerfrom Sinzinger Advocacia.
In the preliminary decision, the magistrate considered that “there is an emergency situation, given the imminent risk of the author’s life”. He also analyzed that “there is no legal support for the denial of coverage”.
In this way, Francisco determined that the health plan must pay all medical expenses within a maximum period of 48 hours, under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 1 thousand.
Process 1012507-83.2022.8.26.0008
Magazine Legal AdviserOctober 6, 2022, 7:51 am