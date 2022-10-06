Judo World Cup: Brazil defends women’s tradition and aims at men’s podium | judo

A sport that traditionally brings many medals to Brazil, judo has an uncomfortable fast: no man has been on the podium at World Championships since 2017, when Rafael Silva and David Moura took bronze and silver respectively. Since then, there have been three editions without male conquests, but the mark can be broken from this Thursday, at the Judo World Championships, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It is the most important competition of the season for the modality and, therefore, Brazil is at full strength, taking 19 judokas (ten men and nine women). On the other hand, women try to keep the tradition of going to the podium, as they have not been without medals since 2009, that is, 13 years ago.

The finals will be broadcast on sportv 3, from the 6th of October to the 13th, always at 9 am (Brasilia time).

1 of 3 Mayra Aguiar seeks another medal in the competition — Photo: André Durão Mayra Aguiar seeks another medal in the competition — Photo: André Durão

– We have very high expectations for this World Cup. With the calendar change, postponing the event from August to October, we need to recalculate the route and keep preparation at the level that a Worlds requires. The athletes spent almost two months without major competitions with this change, but, together with the clubs, we built a preparation path through the Brazil Trophy, which kept the athletes in a competitive rhythm and, now, we are in the final phase, facing the main opponents in international field training. I believe that the team will arrive very well for this World Cup – said Marcelo Teothonio, CBJ’s high performance manager.

The World Championship was scheduled for August, but ended up being postponed to October at the option of the International Federation itself. With this change, the athletes spent almost four months without competing in major events (Grand Slam and Grand Prix), and the Brazilian Confederation chose to organize several training sessions with foreign teams.

2 of 3 Rafaela Silva seeks another medal in her career — Photo: Reprosução/ Twitter Time Brasil Rafaela Silva seeks another medal in her career — Photo: Reprosução/ Twitter Time Brasil

Rafaela Silva, who was suspended for two years for doping, and Mayra Aguiar, Brazil’s biggest medalist in World Cups, with six podiums, are two of Brazil’s biggest bets. Who is also fighting hard for the medal is Beatriz Souza, number 3 in the heavyweight world ranking, bronze in the last edition, in 2021.

In the men’s category, Brazil has not been on the podium since the 2017 World Cup, when Rafael Silva and David Moura took bronze and silver in the heavyweight category, respectively. Since then, the men have gone blank in 2018, 2019 and 2021. The main hope is with Guilherme Schmidt, who took two golds in Grand Slam, and appears as the fourth seed in the under-81kg division.

There will be seven categories for men and seven for women, the same since the 2000 Olympics. There is also, since 2017, mixed team competition.

JUDO CATEGORIES Category male weight female weight Light up to 60kg up to 48kg medium light up to 66kg up to 52kg Light up to 73kg up to 57kg medium medium up to 81kg up to 63kg Medium up to 90kg up to 70kg medium heavy up to 100kg up to 78kg Heavy above 100kg above 78kg

60kg – Allan Kuwabara (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

66kg – Willian Lima (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

66kg – Eric Takabatake (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

73kg – Daniel Cargnin (Sogipa/FGJ)

81kg – Guilherme Schmidt (Minas Tênis Clube/FMJ)

90kg – Rafael Macedo (Sogipa/FGJ)

90kg – Marcelo Gomes (Sogipa/FGJ)

100kg – Rafael Buzacarini (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

+100kg – Rafael Silva (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

+100kg – Juscelino Nascimento (Minas Tênis Clube/FMJ) – only for teams

48kg – Amanda Lima (Minas Tênis Clube/FMJ)

52kg – Larissa Pimenta (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

57kg – Rafaela Silva (CR Flamengo/FJERJ)

57kg – Jessica Lima (Sogipa/FGJ)

63kg – Ketleyn Quadros (Sogipa/FGJ)

70kg – Luana Carvalho (Umbra-Vasco/FJERJ)

70kg – Maria Portela (Sogipa/FGJ)

78kg – Mayra Aguiar (Sogipa/FGJ)

+78kg – Beatriz Souza (EC Pinheiros/FPJ)

Playoffs at 2 am / final at 9 am

Thursday (6th)– up to 60kg (Alan Kubahara) and up to 48kg (Amanda Lima)

Friday (7th)– up to 66kg (William Lima and Eric Takabatake) and up to 52kg (Larissa Pimenta)

Saturday (Day 8)– up to 73kg (Daniel Cargnin) and up to 57kg (Rafaela Silva and Jessica Lima)

Sunday (9th)– up to 81kg (Guilherme Schmidt) and up to 63kg (Keleyn Quadros)

Monday (10th)– up to 90kg (Rafael Macedo and Marcelo Gomes) and up to 70kg (Maria Portela and Luana Carvalho)

Tuesday (11th)-up to 100kg (Rafael Buzacarini) and up to 78kg (Mayra Aguiar)

Wednesday (12th) ac100kg (Rafael Silva) and over 78kg (Bia Souza)

Thursday (Day 13) – mixed team test

3 of 3 Judo Abe Brothers — Photo: Getty Images Judo Abe Brothers — Photo: Getty Images

The post-Olympic year is always one of a lot of renewal in world judo. Many of the stars choose to take a sabbatical of sorts, while other big names appear for the new cycle. Teddy Riner, ten-time heavyweight and bronze world champion at the Tokyo Olympics, chose to save himself and not compete. Five-time world champion and Olympic gold medalist Clarisse Agbegnenou is pregnant and will not fight either.