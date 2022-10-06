Kijani’s Fiagro makes a R$334 million follow-on

Less than a year after the launch of its Fiagro, Kijani Investimentos has just raised another R$ 334 million in a follow-on from the bottom.

With the investment, the manager now manages the third largest Fiagro in the country, with assets in excess of R$550 million. KJNT11 is second only to KNCA11, from Kinea, which has R$818 million in equity, and RURA11, from Itaú (with R$597 million).

The fund came on the market in January in an IPO worth R$240 million.

The new features will be allocated in credit operations to retailers in the sector, machinery companies and production groups in the areas of grain, animal production and sugar-energy.

The fund was distributed by XP and is only available on the over-the-counter market, without listing on the stock exchange, which guarantees a more resilient and long-term liability, said Bruno Santana, partner and CEO of Kijani.

Based in Londrina, Kijani calls itself the only manager in Brazil 100% dedicated to agribusiness assets. Before founding Kijani, Bruno was for six years a partner at Aqua Capital, the management company that controls Agrogalaxy.

According to him, the new funding takes place at a time when the Fiagro market is more mature. In January, in the first offer, funds focused on agribusiness had a stock of BRL 1.4 billion in assets. In August, this number was already at R$ 4.5 billion.

With Fiagro running, Kijani will now accelerate its two other verticals. In the private equity market, Kijani is getting ready for its second big deal, still with its own capital.

The first took place in May, when the manager acquired Actis’ stake in Genesis Group, a food chain testing, analysis and certification company.

In addition to expanding its private equity operations, the manager intends to resume investment plans in farms. In August, the asset had asked the CVM for authorization to create a fund for the acquisition of agricultural land, but with the rise in the Selic rate, it decided to suspend the plans.

“With the Selic in double digits, the operation was no longer standing and it was difficult to find adequate remuneration,” said Bruno.

Alexandre Inácio